Barron Trump got rejected by Harvard? Claims surface after university's SEVP revoked

When former President Donald Trump revealed in fall 2024 that his youngest son, Barron, would be attending New York University's Stern School of Business, sidestepping the Trump family's longstanding tradition of attending either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown. Donald Trump defends son's NYU choice amid rumors of elite university rejections, fueling speculation about political climate.

Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and even Tiffany Trump had all walked the halls of those elite schools. So naturally, Barron’s choice seemed to stand out.

However, some online rumours cited by Nicki Swift deatiled that Barron was turned down by three of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Harvard, Columbia, and Stanford.

“Guess what colleges didn’t accept Barron Trump? Harvard. Stanford. Columbia. Any college Trump is attacking — are the ones that with all of his money they said ‘no endowment will let him in,’” one Facebook user sparked the rumour further.

Snopes, a popular fact-checking outlet, stated that it couldn't verify the claims.

Megyn Kelly questions Barron Trump’s college choice

Still, Donald Trump told Daily Mail in September 2024, “He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU.”

Barron even considered following in his father’s footsteps by applying to UPenn’s Wharton School of Business. “We’re thinking about that right now,” Donald said on The Megyn Kelly Show in 2023.

“It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York ... and live in his home,” Melania Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends, addressing speculation that she had influenced the choice.

Still, Megyn Kelly pointed, “How do you choose one because they all hate all Republicans, let alone one named Trump.”

Fueling the speculation further is Donald Trump’s recent public feud with these universities. His administration froze billions in federal grants to Harvard and launched probes into schools like Stanford and Columbia.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse mocked the POTUS on X, posting, “Can’t help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard.”