Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barron Trump got rejected by Harvard? Claims surface after university's SEVP revoked

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 23, 2025 12:54 AM IST

Barron Trump's decision to attend NYU raises eyebrows, coinciding with Donald Trump's feud with prestigious universities.

When former President Donald Trump revealed in fall 2024 that his youngest son, Barron, would be attending New York University’s Stern School of Business, sidestepping the Trump family’s longstanding tradition of attending either the University of Pennsylvania or Georgetown.

Donald Trump defends son's NYU choice amid rumors of elite university rejections, fueling speculation about political climate. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)
Donald Trump defends son's NYU choice amid rumors of elite university rejections, fueling speculation about political climate. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, and even Tiffany Trump had all walked the halls of those elite schools. So naturally, Barron’s choice seemed to stand out.

However, some online rumours cited by Nicki Swift deatiled that Barron was turned down by three of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Harvard, Columbia, and Stanford.

ALSO READ| Barron Trump is ‘extremely close’ with this surprising family member

“Guess what colleges didn’t accept Barron Trump? Harvard. Stanford. Columbia. Any college Trump is attacking — are the ones that with all of his money they said ‘no endowment will let him in,’” one Facebook user sparked the rumour further.

Snopes, a popular fact-checking outlet, stated that it couldn't verify the claims.

Megyn Kelly questions Barron Trump’s college choice

Still, Donald Trump told Daily Mail in September 2024, “He was accepted to a lot of colleges. He’s a very smart guy, and he’ll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU.”

Barron even considered following in his father’s footsteps by applying to UPenn’s Wharton School of Business. “We’re thinking about that right now,” Donald said on The Megyn Kelly Show in 2023.

“It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York ... and live in his home,” Melania Trump said during an interview on Fox & Friends, addressing speculation that she had influenced the choice.

Still, Megyn Kelly pointed, “How do you choose one because they all hate all Republicans, let alone one named Trump.”

ALSO READ| Does Barron Trump's best friend have a huge crush on Karoline Leavitt? Here's what we know

Fueling the speculation further is Donald Trump’s recent public feud with these universities. His administration froze billions in federal grants to Harvard and launched probes into schools like Stanford and Columbia.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse mocked the POTUS on X, posting, “Can’t help but wonder how many Trumps got rejected by Harvard.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / US News / Barron Trump got rejected by Harvard? Claims surface after university's SEVP revoked
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On