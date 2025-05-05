Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is Barron Trump's best friend having huge crush on Karoline Leavitt? Here's what we know

ByShweta Kukreti
May 05, 2025 07:26 PM IST

Barron Trump's longstanding closest friend has gained a lot of attention since President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign.

Barron Trump's longstanding closest friend has gained a lot of attention since President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. He even established himself as a familiar figure at Republican events.

Barron Trump and Karoline Leavitt(X@BoLoudon)
Barron Trump and Karoline Leavitt(X@BoLoudon)

Barron's best buddy Bo Loudon, 18, recently received praise from Conor McGregor. He is the son of conservative media personality Gina Loudon, who has been on the media advisory board for the Trump campaign, and former Missouri state senator John William Loudon.

He appears to have a soft place for the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as he met her during a separate influencer meeting earlier this week.

Loudon referred to her as a Gen Z inspiration and inquired about her favorite moment from the first 100 days under Trump administration. Leavitt stated that she is not exactly Gen Z but a zillennial. According to her, Trump believes in the resilience and capacity of young Americans nationwide due to the fact that was in his 20s while he was erecting towers in Manhattan. “Like yourself, here at the White House at just 18 years old. Thanks for being here,” Leavitt said.

Barron praises Karoline Leavitt

Barron's pal even praised Leavitt, 27, with a joyous post on his X handle after her appointment.

“It's such an honor to be the youngest person to ask @KarolineLeavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question as part of the New Media Briefings. God bless President Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and this incredible administration!” he wrote on X.

In a TikTok post from February of this year, he said, “Just bumped into my talented and incredible friend Leavitt at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.” The post featured a photo of him and Leavitt holding hands.

Loudon is obviously obsessing on Leavitt, who is married and has a child, according to NewsBreak sources.

Also Read: Trump justifies his ‘30 dolls’ remark as SNL brutally ridicules US President; ‘I think they can have…’

Leavitt just got married

However, Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Roccio, who is thirty years older than her. They got married just a few days prior to Trump's January inauguration.

The two got together in 2022 when Leavitt was vying for a New Hampshire congressional seat. Despite receiving the Republican nomination, she was defeated by Democrat Chris Pappas in the election.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Is Barron Trump's best friend having huge crush on Karoline Leavitt? Here's what we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On