Is Barron Trump's best friend having huge crush on Karoline Leavitt? Here's what we know

Barron Trump's longstanding closest friend has gained a lot of attention since President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. He even established himself as a familiar figure at Republican events.

Barron's best buddy Bo Loudon, 18, recently received praise from Conor McGregor. He is the son of conservative media personality Gina Loudon, who has been on the media advisory board for the Trump campaign, and former Missouri state senator John William Loudon.

He appears to have a soft place for the White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as he met her during a separate influencer meeting earlier this week.

Loudon referred to her as a Gen Z inspiration and inquired about her favorite moment from the first 100 days under Trump administration. Leavitt stated that she is not exactly Gen Z but a zillennial. According to her, Trump believes in the resilience and capacity of young Americans nationwide due to the fact that was in his 20s while he was erecting towers in Manhattan. “Like yourself, here at the White House at just 18 years old. Thanks for being here,” Leavitt said.

Barron praises Karoline Leavitt

Barron's pal even praised Leavitt, 27, with a joyous post on his X handle after her appointment.

“It's such an honor to be the youngest person to ask @KarolineLeavitt, the youngest Press Secretary in history, a question as part of the New Media Briefings. God bless President Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and this incredible administration!” he wrote on X.

In a TikTok post from February of this year, he said, “Just bumped into my talented and incredible friend Leavitt at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.” The post featured a photo of him and Leavitt holding hands.

Loudon is obviously obsessing on Leavitt, who is married and has a child, according to NewsBreak sources.

Leavitt just got married

However, Leavitt and her husband, Nicholas Roccio, who is thirty years older than her. They got married just a few days prior to Trump's January inauguration.

The two got together in 2022 when Leavitt was vying for a New Hampshire congressional seat. Despite receiving the Republican nomination, she was defeated by Democrat Chris Pappas in the election.