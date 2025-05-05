Trump justifies his ‘30 dolls’ remark as SNL brutally ridicules US President; ‘I think they can have…’

President Donald Trump justified and elaborated on his remarks regarding tariffs and gifts for kids, stating that an 11-year-old girl needs just a few dolls. Trump's initial remark that children just needed “two dolls” garnered a lot of attention, and detractors claimed it exposed the true financial burden of Trump's trade policies(AFP)

The US President delivered defended his remarks in a lengthy interview on NBC's Meet the Press, just days after he warned his Cabinet that his tariff strategy might force American kids to make do with fewer toys.

‘They can have three dolls or four dolls,’ says Trump

NBC journalist Kristen Welker questioned Trump with his earlier remark, “Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls.” Trump retorted when asked if he meant to say that tariffs would increase prices.

“No, I think the tariffs are going to be great for us because it’s going to make us rich,” the US President stated.

In response to a question on whether the price of some dolls would go up. “I don’t think a beautiful baby girl needs — that’s 11 years old — needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls,” Trump said.

The 47th President responded to another question whether Americans could witness empty store shelves, saying: “No, no, I’m not saying that. I’m just saying they don’t need to have 30.”

“They can have three. They don’t need to. They can have five,” he added.

Trump's initial remark that children just needed “two dolls” garnered a lot of attention, and detractors claimed it exposed the true financial burden of Trump's trade policies. In the NBC interview, the US President, however, seemed unfazed and attributed his justification to what he called a historical trade deficit with China. Stressing that US' actions regarding China were “just unbelievable”, he stated that the trade gap with China was hundreds of billions of dollars.

Trump made these comments as part of a broader defense of his second-term program, which he claimed was producing outcomes. A wide range of subjects were also discussed in the NBC interview, such as foreign policy, the economy, and due process rights.

SNL brutally mocks Trump; ‘Oh Hell No’

Meanwhile, SNL trolled Trump’s comments about dolls, before blasting his tenure as President.

Trump's remarks on families being able to buy presents for their kids drew criticism online and led to him being labeled “out of touch.”

Colin Jost discussed Trump's remarks on the most recent SNL episode, stating: “In a cabinet meeting, President Trump acknowledged that due to his tariffs this Christmas children might only get two dolls instead of 3o dolls. Which brings me to my new segment 'Oh Hell No'.”

On his show, he further stated that he hardly speaks to the President directly now. “But you listen and you listen good. If I wake up on Christmas morning and I run downstairs to find only two dolls under my tree, I will lose my f-ing mind. There better be a second tree with 28 dolls.”

Stressing that he has endured “a lot under Trump so far”, Jost said that Trump might be eliminating social security. “He's deporting innocent kids - they gotta grow up some time. But if only two dolls show up when I've made tea for thirty, oh hell no.”