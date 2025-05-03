Why do Americans celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Here is a sneak peak into the history

Every year on May 5, colorful parades, lively music, and the scent of tacos and margaritas fill the air across the United States. Cinco de Mayo, often mistaken for Mexico’s Independence Day, has become a widely celebrated event in the US, blending historical remembrance with modern festivity, as reported by Florida Today. The United States is filled with vibrant parades, upbeat music, and the aroma of tacos and margaritas on May 5.(Instagram/ @cincodemayobrownwood)

But beyond the food and revelry, the day has deep historical roots and cultural significance — both in Mexico and among Mexican-American communities in the US.

What happened on May 5?

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Battle of Puebla, which took place on May 5, 1862. On that day, a small and poorly equipped Mexican army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, achieved a surprising victory over French forces — considered one of the strongest military powers at the time. The battle occurred in the town of Puebla, during the Second French Intervention in Mexico, and served as a powerful symbol of Mexican resilience and resistance, as reported by Cincinnati.

Though the victory did not end the war, it became a source of national pride, especially because the odds were heavily against the Mexican troops. Interestingly, the holiday is not widely observed across Mexico today, except in Puebla where the battle is reenacted and celebrated with local pride, as reported by Florida Today.

Why Is Cinco de Mayo celebrated in the United States?

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo took on a new life, particularly among Mexican-American communities. It became a way to honor Mexican heritage, culture, and contributions to American society. Over the years, the holiday grew in popularity beyond Latino communities and has been embraced more broadly as a celebration of Mexican-American identity.

The rise of Cinco de Mayo in the US was especially prominent during the Chicano Movement in the 1960s and 70s, as Mexican-Americans used the holiday to promote cultural pride and political visibility. Today, the holiday is both a celebration of heritage and a moment of unity — bringing people together across backgrounds to appreciate Mexican culture.

How do Americans celebrate it?

In the US, Cinco de Mayo is marked with street festivals, concerts, folkloric dance performances, parades, and traditional Mexican food. Restaurants and bars offer themed menus and promotions, while schools and community centers use the day as an opportunity to educate students about Mexican history and culture, as reported by Today.

While commercialisation has led some to associate the day primarily with discounted margaritas and party culture, many Mexican-Americans continue to use the occasion to highlight their heritage and share authentic cultural traditions with others.