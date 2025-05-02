Donald Trump intends to rename two US holidays to Victory Day

US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his intent to rename two US holidays to “Victory Day” in his latest attempt to alter the country's nomenclature. U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to graduating students at the Coleman Coliseum at the University of Alabama on May 01, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

"I am hereby renaming May 8th as Victory Day for World War II and November 11th as Victory Day for World War I," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Victory Day, observed by the European Union on May 8 and in former Soviet countries on May 9, marks the anniversary of the formal acceptance of Germany's unconditional surrender by the Allied Forces at the end of World War II.

ALSO READ| Did Trump propose renaming New Mexico to New America? Here's the truth

Though some in the United States mark the occasion, it is not a public holiday or celebrated as widely as in Europe.

“Many of our allies and friends are celebrating May 8th as Victory Day, but we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result on World War II,” Trump's post said.

Trump suggests ‘Gulf of America’ rebranding

November 11 was originally named "Armistice Day" by former US president Woodrow Wilson to mark the anniversary of 1918 armistice ending the armed conflict in World War I.

It is now a public holiday celebrated in the United States as "Veterans Day" and meant to honor Americans who have served in the US armed forces.

"We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything -- That's because we don't have leaders anymore, that know how to do so!" Trump continued. "We are going to start celebrating our victories again!"

No executive order or proclamation enumerating the holiday name changes has been formally issued yet by the White House.

ALSO READ| Trump administration to resume student loan collections next week: Know details

Trump in his second term has repeatedly sought to rename parts of US public life, whether it be a national holiday -- such as changing "Indigenous Peoples' Day" back to "Columbus Day" -- or a geographical feature, like renaming the "Gulf of Mexico" as the “Gulf of America.”