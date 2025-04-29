Did Trump propose renaming New Mexico to New America? Here's the truth

Social media has once again become a breeding ground for political misinformation. This time, the internet has been flooded with viral claims that President Donald Trump announced plans to rename the US state of New Mexico to “New America.” The claim, however, is entirely false, as reprted by KRQE News. President Donald Trump reportedly revealed plans to rename the US state of New Mexico to "New America," according to a flurry of viral allegations on the internet. But the assertion is completely untrue.(REUTERS)

The rumor began circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook last week, accompanied by screenshots allegedly showing a Truth Social post from Trump making the proposal.

Also read: Trump aid cuts slash help for migrants stuck in Mexico

However, upon close examination, it has been confirmed that the post in question was fabricated. There is no record of such a statement on Trump's official Truth Social account, and the entire narrative appears to have stemmed from a satirical article that was misconstrued as fact, as reported by News Break.

Origin of the rumor

The claim originated from a parody website known for satirical political commentary. The article falsely quoted Trump saying that renaming New Mexico would “finally make sense” because “there’s already one Mexico.” Despite the piece being published in a clearly humorous context, screenshots of the headline and fake quotes were shared on social media without reference to its satirical origins.

What began as internet satire quickly spiraled into confusion, with some users interpreting the headline as legitimate news. As the misinformation spread, several local media outlets in New Mexico began receiving queries from concerned residents and viewers asking if the state’s name was actually being changed.

Also read: Trump 100 days: Key ICE deportation numbers show over 271,000 deportations in 2025

Clarification

Credible fact-checking outlets and regional news organisations have since verified that the claim is entirely fabricated. There is no evidence of Trump making or endorsing any proposal to change the name of any US state, let alone New Mexico. Furthermore, there are no ongoing legislative efforts or formal discussions within the US government regarding such a name change.

A spokesperson for New Mexico’s governor’s office also confirmed that no such communications had been received from any federal officials or political figures. The spokesperson described the claim as “clearly fictitious and not grounded in any reality.”