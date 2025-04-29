Trump 100 days: Which departments have faced DOGE's cuts so far - complete list

In a decisive move that has sent shockwaves through Washington, President Trump has implemented some of the most significant government cuts in modern US history during his first 100 days in office, as reported by CNN. During his first 100 days in office, President Trump has enacted some of the biggest federal cuts in modern US history in a bold decision. (AFP)

The administration’s approach to slashing federal departments and reducing the size of the government has sparked fierce debate, with critics arguing that these cuts undermine essential services, while supporters claim they are a necessary step toward reducing the size of government and curbing wasteful spending.

Also read: On Cam: In US, Huge Raid On Illegal Migrants' Nightclub Party With Drugs, Guns; 100+ Arrested| Trump

Sweeping cuts across multiple departments

Among the most dramatic reductions are those in key federal agencies, which have been left reeling after Trump’s executive orders to streamline operations and cut costs. The Department of State, a pillar of US foreign policy and diplomacy, has faced the brunt of these cuts, with more than 20% of its workforce eliminated in the first 100 days.

These cuts, combined with reduced funding for international aid programs, signal a shift in US foreign policy toward a more isolationist stance, with the administration prioritising domestic concerns over global diplomacy, as reported by AP.

The Department of Defense, typically a core component of any administration, has also experienced a wave of layoffs, with nearly 15% of the department's civilian workforce cut. While defense spending has generally been protected, the cuts reflect an increasing push to streamline military operations and reduce overhead, aligning with Trump’s long-standing rhetoric about making government more efficient, as reported by The Washington Post.

Impact on federal agencies and public services

Beyond the most high-profile cuts, numerous other federal agencies have been subject to dramatic workforce reductions. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) saw its budget slashed by 25%, leading to thousands of layoffs in various divisions. These cuts will severely limit the EPA’s ability to enforce environmental protections and address climate change, a concern that has led to vocal protests from environmentalists.

The Department of Education also faced steep cuts, with a significant portion of its staff eliminated and funding for school programs reduced. These cuts have sparked fears that important educational initiatives, especially for disadvantaged communities, could be severely impacted.

Additionally, agencies responsible for public health, such as the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), experienced significant reductions, including cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health-related services. The cuts to these agencies have raised alarms, particularly in the wake of global health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and growing concerns over public health preparedness.

A move to shrink government

Trump’s government overhaul is rooted in his long-standing promise to shrink the size of the federal government and reduce its reach. By reducing the number of federal employees and eliminating entire divisions of bureaucratic oversight, the president argues that he is restoring efficiency to a bloated system. These moves are seen as fulfilling his campaign promise to run government like a business, focusing on cutting waste and promoting fiscal responsibility.

Also read: China's foreign ministry says Xi and Trump did not have a call recently

However, this approach has come under fire since the sweeping cuts have destabilised crucial government functions. The loss of experienced personnel and the disruption of public services are concerns that many lawmakers have voiced, particularly in areas that rely heavily on federal funding and oversight. The administration’s insistence on moving forward with cuts despite these concerns is stirring considerable political pushback.

Elon Musk's involvement

Appointed as a senior advisor to the president, Musk has been given a central role in directing government efficiency efforts, spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Known for his leadership of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Musk's task has been to drive aggressive cost-cutting across federal agencies.

Musk’s involvement has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, given his extensive business dealings and government contracts. While he is not officially a government employee, Musk has played a key role in implementing these cuts, particularly targeting agencies like the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). there are worries that his private-sector influence may undermine public service priorities, but Musk defends his role, claiming that the private-sector mindset is necessary to make government more efficient.

Political and public response

The response to the first 100 days of cuts has been polarised. Supporters of Trump’s agenda argue that these reductions are a necessary step to limit government overreach and address what they view as the inefficiencies of federal agencies. The president’s allies in Congress have expressed support for the cuts, arguing that they will lead to a leaner, more effective government.

Opponents, however, view the cuts as part of a broader strategy to undermine critical government functions. Many Democrats and independent analysts have voiced concerns about the long-term impact on public services, particularly in areas like health, education, and environmental protection. The fear is that these cuts will disproportionately affect vulnerable populations who depend on federal support for basic services.

More cuts to come?

As the dust settles on Trump’s first 100 days, one thing is clear: his presidency is poised to bring fundamental changes to the structure of the US government. Whether these cuts will ultimately lead to a more efficient government or undermine vital services remains a point of intense debate.

Also read: Double whammy for Trump? Russia and China strengthen their grip on Kursk and South China Sea reef

With the fate of numerous federal agencies hanging in the balance, the true cost of these cuts will be measured not just in dollars, but in the long-term impacts on the services that millions of Americans depend on. The Trump administration’s reshaping of the government is far from over, and the coming months will be critical in determining the future of federal oversight in the US.