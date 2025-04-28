Did Trump's plans to shut down key suicide hotline prompt Canada's toll-free American number? What we know

Several social media users claimed that President Donald Trump's plan to shut down the 988 Suicide Prevention and Crisis Lifeline’s specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth has prompted Canada to broadcast a toll-free hotline for Americans. This comes as CNN cited an internal document to report that the Trump administration is suspending the key suicide hotline in a cost-cutting effort. President Donald Trump, right, and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Newark Liberty International Airport (AP)

“As Trump shuts down the suicide hotline, Canada has broadcasted their national hotline which now has a toll-free American version: 1-877-330-6366,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Their post soon went viral with over 150 likes and 130 retweets.

However, the claim is not entirely true. There is no official evidence that President Trump or his administration has shut down the national suicide hotline in the United States. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, established as a federal initiative and signed into law by Trump in 2020, remains operational 24/7, providing free and confidential support.

Earlier this week, CNN cited a document to report that the Trump administration was considering defunding specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth.

Slamming Trump and his officials, California Governor Gavin Newsom told Politico: “Suicide is the second leading cause of death among LGBTQ youth. Cutting off kids’ access to help is indefensible. While the Trump administration walks away from its responsibility, California will continue to expand access to life-saving resources, because the life of every child — straight, gay, trans — is worth fighting for.”

Canada’s National Hotline with a Toll-Free American Version (1-877-330-6366)

The number 1-877-330-6366 is associated with Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit offering crisis support primarily for transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals in Canada. It is not a Canadian national suicide hotline but a specialized service. Trans Lifeline also operates a US number (1-877-565-8860).