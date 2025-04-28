Layoffs in Las Vegas: MGM Resorts cuts concierge staff, Americans fear economic downturn

MGM Resorts International, one of the biggest hospitality companies on the Las Vegas Strip, is pulling the plug on in-person concierge services at most of its Strip properties. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, MGM Resorts confirmed Saturday that concierge desks at the MGM Grand, Park MGM, The Signature at MGM Grand, New York-New York, Mandalay Bay and Vdara will be shut down. Las Vegas is known for its vibrant nightlife, world-famous casinos, and luxury hotels

The closure will be effective beginning Monday, according to an email from a company representative.

Concierge services at Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Aria Resort and Casino, and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will continue. The Luxor, also operated by MGM Resorts, eliminated its concierge service in 2023.

MGM Resorts said 34 employees will lose their jobs because of the layoffs. They will be accommodated in other roles or will be provided with transition support.

Fear in Las Vegas

Concierge desks have been a traditional amenity at high-end hotels for decades now. The service can help guests in booking tours, car rentals, restaurant reservations etc. The phasing out of this service from major Las Vegas resorts has led to fears about an economic downturn.

On social media, some people attributed the layoffs in Las Vegas to luxury resorts charging exorbitant prices, leading to a lower number of guests.

“Obviously America is going through it right now, but specifically in Las Vegas and at MGM Resorts it feels like we are gearing up for lower tourism, a possible recession and department closings,” wrote one Instagram user.

“It’s not a recession. It’s people getting tired of how expensive every single thing is in Vegas. It’s outrageous,” another opined.

Some blamed US President Donald Trump and his policies for indirectly causing the layoffs with his policies and immigration crackdown. “It’s not just Canadians boycotting the US. A lot of the world is,” a user wrote. “Nevada voted for Trump and this is what comes with that vote, Enjoy!” another added.

“Cancelled my Vegas trip. Same with my friends. Sorry US. You're too cray cray to visit,” a person wrote.

“I've been to Vegas 9 times, I love it. But no way I can justify going when it's $30 drinks and the resort fees and high resturant prices. I'd rather do an all inclusive in Mexico or somewhere for half the price. Quit being so greedy, make Vegas affordable again,” an Instagram user opined.