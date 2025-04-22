Dubai billionaire’s breakfast at White House with Elon Musk and his Indian-origin partner

Elon Musk and his Indian-origin partner Shivon Zilis were recently photographed together at the White House with Dubai billionaire Hussain Sajwani. Sajwani, the founder and chairman of Damac Group, shared a photograph from the meeting on social media platforms like X, Facebook and LinkedIn. Dubai billionaire Hussain Sajwani with Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis(X/@hussainsajwani)

“Had a great breakfast at the White House with Elon Musk and family — a memorable morning,” the Dubai billionaire wrote on X, sharing a photograph that shows Elon Musk holding a plate of food, with Zilis by his side smiling for the camera.

According to Bloomberg, since Trump was first elected to office in 2016, Hussain Sajwani has wanted the world to know he was the US president’s man in the Middle East. “The real estate billionaire thrust himself into the spotlight again in January, standing alongside Trump and promising an investment of at least $20 billion to build new US data centers from Arizona to Ohio,” Bloomberg reported.

His proximity to the US president seems to have earned Sajwani access to the White House and some of its top officials, including Elon Musk, who heads the US Department of Government Efficiency.

Along with Musk, he also met Shivon Zilis at the White House. Zilis is a Canadian businesswoman and executive at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk. She was born to a Punjabi mother and a Canadian father.

Zilis and Musk have four children together. Musk, CEO of Tesla, also has other children with multiple women, but a recent Wall Street Journal report indicated that Zilis enjoys “special status” within Musk’s inner circle. She had earlier accompanied Musk to a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

