Donald Trump shuts down NBC reporter over Elon Musk clashing with Marco Rubio claim

President Donald Trump dismissed claims of a reported dispute between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, when a NBC reporter asked the same.

During an exchange in the Oval Office, Trump directly addressed an NBC News reporter, “There was no clash. Who are you with?” The reporter responded, “NBC.”

“Oh, no wonder..,” POTUS smirked.

“No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” he stated. “Elon gets along great with Marco and they’re both doing a fantastic job.”

“Marco has done unbelievably as secretary of state. And Elon is a unique guy and has done a fantastic job,” Trump added

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}