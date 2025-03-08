Menu Explore
Donald Trump shuts down NBC reporter over Elon Musk clashing with Marco Rubio claim

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 08, 2025 04:29 AM IST

Donald Trump denied reports of a dispute between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, stating there was no clash during an Oval Office exchange with an NBC reporter. 

President Donald Trump dismissed claims of a reported dispute between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, when a NBC reporter asked the same.

US President Donald Trump during The White House Digital Assets Summit in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump during The White House Digital Assets Summit in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, March 7, 2025. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

During an exchange in the Oval Office, Trump directly addressed an NBC News reporter, “There was no clash. Who are you with?” The reporter responded, “NBC.”

“Oh, no wonder..,” POTUS smirked.

“No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” he stated. “Elon gets along great with Marco and they’re both doing a fantastic job.”

“Marco has done unbelievably as secretary of state. And Elon is a unique guy and has done a fantastic job,” Trump added

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
