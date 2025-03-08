Donald Trump shuts down NBC reporter over Elon Musk clashing with Marco Rubio claim
Mar 08, 2025 04:29 AM IST
Donald Trump denied reports of a dispute between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, stating there was no clash during an Oval Office exchange with an NBC reporter.
During an exchange in the Oval Office, Trump directly addressed an NBC News reporter, “There was no clash. Who are you with?” The reporter responded, “NBC.”
“Oh, no wonder..,” POTUS smirked.
“No clash, I was there, you’re just a troublemaker,” he stated. “Elon gets along great with Marco and they’re both doing a fantastic job.”
“Marco has done unbelievably as secretary of state. And Elon is a unique guy and has done a fantastic job,” Trump added
