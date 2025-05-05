What is Alcatraz prison? Trump orders reopening of infamous jail to lock up ‘most dangerous criminals’

Donald Trump has issued a decree to the Bureau of Prisons to expand and reopen an infamous Alcatraz prison that was closed in 1963. While the location is now a tourist destination, the US President wants to turn the prison in Alcatraz Island in California into a place to “house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders.” Alcatraz island in San Francisco, California. US President Donald Trump said on May 4, 2025 he had directed officials to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz prison, the notorious federal jail based on a small island in California that closed six decades ago. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)(AFP)

On Truth Social, Trump wrote, “We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our country illegally.”

“Today I am directing the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, FBI, and Homeland Security, to reopen a substantially enlarged and rebuilt ALCATRAZ,” he added.

What is Alcatraz Prison?

The Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary or the Alcatraz prison, was a high-security military facility established in the early 1900s.

Millard Fillmore, then US President, had declared Alcatraz Island a military installation in 1850. It was turned into a military jail during the Civil War. Due to severe circumstances and exorbitant expenses, it was moved to the US Department of Justice in the 1930s and the jail began accepting inmates from the federal system.

This jail was renowned to house notorious inmates who were susceptible to fleeing because it was bordered by strong, forceful ocean currents.

Who were the notorious prisoners of Alcatraz?

Al Capon, the renowned gangster, and George “Machine Gun” Kelly, the kidnapper and bank robber, were two of the most infamous inmates of Alcatraz. The most notorious inmates at Alcatraz included Robert Stroud, Bumpy Johnson, Henri Young, Arthur “Doc” Barker and Alvin “Creepy” Karpis.

Despite its difficult location, nearly 36 inmates attempted to escape from the prison in 14 separate instances. While some of prisoners escaped, most of them were apprehended. The Anglin brothers and Frank Morris made one such attempt to escape in 1962; their whereabouts are unknown, and they were listed as “missing.”

Why was Alcatraz prison closed and turned into tourist destination?

The Alcatraz prison was shut down in March 1963 as a result of shrinking infrastructure and excessive operating expenses. While most prisons charge $3 per convict each day, the Alcatraz prison reportedly charged $10 per inmate every day. The facility requested higher maintenance costs due to its deteriorating infrastructure and hefty logistics.

Alcatraz is currently a component of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is an attraction for tourists run by the National Park Service. As the the prison buildings were converted into a museum, Alcatraz prison is well-known for its history displays, prison visits, and details on the 1969 Native American occupation.

Here's why Trump intends to re-opening Alcatraz prison

During his announcement to reopen the Alcatraz Prison after 60 years, Trump asserted that the US will return to being a “more serious nation like it used to be” and put the most dangerous criminals “as far away from anyone they could harm”.

“For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat Criminal Offenders, the dregs of society, who will never contribute anything other than Misery and Suffering. When we were a more serious Nation, in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals, and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” the POTUS said.