Trump admin moves to deport Indian student, ignoring federal judge's stay order

The US government on Thursday declined to comply with a Virginia federal judge’s order to pause the deportation of Badar Khan Suri, an Indian citizen accused of “spreading Hamas propaganda”. During a hearing in Alexandria, US District Judge Patricia Tolliver Giles questioned the administration’s efforts to transfer the case to Texas, where Khan Suri is currently being held. Mapheze Saleh, right, wife of arrested and detained Georgetown University scholar Badar Khan Suri, holds a sign calling for her husband's release(AP)

The Justice Department argued that the case shouldn’t have been filed in Virginia since Khan Suri had already been moved to Texas due to overcrowding issues at the detention centre. They said filing the case in Texas is “relatively straightforward application of well-settled law”.

In response, Judge Giles has asked for the data to support the claim of overcrowding as the reason for Suri’s relocation. Judge Giles further said the Trump administration’s move would override her order to keep Suri in the US while his First Amendment case is still ongoing, reported news agency AP.

Meanwhile, Khan Suri's lawyers accused the government of "forum shopping", accusing them of trying to move the case to Texas in hopes of having it heard by a more conservative court.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals, where the case would likely go, is known for often siding with the government in immigration cases.

Why Badar Khan Suri Faces Deportation

Badar Khan Suri arrived in the US in 2022 on a J-1 visa and is currently working as a visiting scholar and postdoctoral fellow at Georgetown University. He and his wife, Mapheze Saleh, have three children: a 9-year-old son and 5-year-old twins.

The US government claims Khan Suri has clear family links to Hamas and his social media posts show his support for Palestinians. Trump administration officials accuse him of spreading Hamas propaganda and antisemitic content online, deeming him deportable.

Khan Suri was arrested on March 17 outside his apartment in Arlington, Virginia, by plainclothes officers. His lawyers argue that the arrest was unfair and based on his wife’s family ties to Gaza, particularly her father’s previous work with the Hamas-backed government before the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

The ACLU, however, contends that his arrest violates his First Amendment rights.

