Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor, here's who may replace him
ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 24, 2025 10:38 PM IST
Lester Holt has announced his decision to step down from NBC Nightly News after a decade
Lester Holt is leaving NBC Nightly News after spending a decade as its anchor and managing editor. The 65-year-old announced his decision to step down from the program in a note to staffers on Monday. Calling the journey an “amazing ride,” the reporter revealed that he will be moving on to a new full-time role at Dateline, reported New York Post.
