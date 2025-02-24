Menu Explore
Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor, here's who may replace him

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 24, 2025 10:38 PM IST

Lester Holt has announced his decision to step down from NBC Nightly News after a decade

Lester Holt is leaving NBC Nightly News after spending a decade as its anchor and managing editor. The 65-year-old announced his decision to step down from the program in a note to staffers on Monday. Calling the journey an “amazing ride,” the reporter revealed that he will be moving on to a new full-time role at Dateline, reported New York Post.

Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor after a decade(Getty)
Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor after a decade(Getty)

This is a developing story, please look back for more updates.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
