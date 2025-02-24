Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor, here's who may replace him

Lester Holt is leaving NBC Nightly News after spending a decade as its anchor and managing editor. The 65-year-old announced his decision to step down from the program in a note to staffers on Monday. Calling the journey an “amazing ride,” the reporter revealed that he will be moving on to a new full-time role at Dateline, reported New York Post.

Lester Holt steps down as NBC Nightly News anchor after a decade(Getty)