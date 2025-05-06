Barron Trump is ‘extremely close’ with this surprising family member

Barron Trump continues to be a subject of social media discussion despite staying out of the public eye. The youngest son of Donald Trump is known to have a close bond with his mother, Melania Trump. But, a recent report has revealed his “extremely close” bond with a surprising family member. Barron Trump gestures after being acknowledged by his father US President Donald Trump during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025.(AFP)

Barron Trump shares a close bond with this family member

The 19-year-old, who studies at NYU's Stern School of Business, shares a special relationship with his grandfather, Viktor Knauvs, the first lady's father.

“Viktor is extremely close to his grandson, Barron, and you often see them walking around Mar-a-Lago together - or at least you did before Barron went off to New York University,” a source close to the Trump family told Daily Mail.

Barron was also close to his grandmother, Amalija Knavs, who died last January. Trump once famously said that the reason behind his youngest son's towering height was his late grandmother's food. “That's how he got so tall; he only ate her food,” the president said.

Sadly, Amalija's death was a “devastating” blow to Melania, who “adored her mother and talked to her about everything,” the source added. However, the first lady's father and sister, Ines, had been there to support her through those tough times.

“She hates being in the limelight. But behind the scenes she is Melania's rock,” the insider said of Ines, adding that “since their mother died, they have grown even closer, if that is possible.” Similarly, Viktor too “keeps himself very much to himself.”

The source further told the outlet, “Melania spends most of her time in her private quarters and that's where Viktor and Ines tend to be,” adding, “They are private people, very proud of Melania and devoted to her.”