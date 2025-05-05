Is Donald Trump banned from Met Gala? Here's what Anna Wintour said about president

The Met Gala is regarded as the world's most glamorous event. Also known as “fashion's biggest night,” it draws a host of A-list celebrities, making a fashion statement with their take on unique themes every year. The star-studded guest list is handpicked by Anna Wintour, who has reportedly banned some big names like Donald Trump. But is it true? Let's take a look at what the Vogue editor-in-chief said about the president in the past. Donald Trump was reportedly been banned from attending Met Gala by Anna Wintour in 2017(X)

Has Anna Wintour banned Donald Trump from Met Gala?

In 2017, Wintour stirred the internet by revealing the latest addition to her no-invite list. During an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, the 75-year-old took Trump's name when asked to reveal the name of the person she would not invite to the Met Gala. The fashion icon's answer was met with loud cheers at the time.

The president and his wife, Melania Trump, were regulars at the Met Gala for several years. His final appearance was in 2012, four years before he was first elected president. Wintour banned him from the event just a year after he assumed office, according to The Independent.

Apart from Trump, several other celebrities have either been banned or have decided never to attend the prestigious event held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Following his 2016 Met Gala appearance alongside his ex, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik confessed to GQ that it’s “not something I would go to.”

“I’d rather be sitting at my house doing something productive than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet,” Malik went on, adding, “To do the self-indulgent ‘look at me, I’m amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”

The same year, Tim Gunn confirmed he had been banned by Wintour after he made a remark about her, sparking a feud between them. “It is very true. It is a crazy story, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s a very matter-of-fact story,” the Project Runway star told E! News at the time.

“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion and I said: ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards — two big hulking men — from a fashion show.’ All hell broke loose. It was insane. We’ve had an open war ever since,” Gunn added.