Anna Wintour explains why Met Gala this year is ‘particularly meaningful’

With just hours left until fashion's biggest night, Anna Wintour is opening up on the importance of this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In an interview with Good Morning America aired Monday, the Vogue editor-in-chief explained why the 2025 Met Gala is “particularly meaningful.” This combination of photos show Anna Wintour, from top left, Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, from bottom left, A$AP Rocky, who will serve as co-chairs, and LeBron James, who will serve as honorary chair for the 2025 Met Gala. (AP Photo)(AP)

Anna Wintour on this year's historic Met Gala theme and its significance

“Well, the final hours … the train has left the station. There's not much more one can do except panic … which I do in spades,” Wintour joked to co-host Michael Strahan, who noted that she has never seemed “panicked” while hosting the prestigious event over the years.

However, the 75-year-old explained that each gala is “very different.” “And this one has been, I think, particularly meaningful and emotional and has a real heightened sense of purpose, because of the times that we're living in.” To which, Strahan agreed, saying it “really is significant.”

This year's Met Gala theme spotlights Black designers and the evolution of fashion in Black culture. Additionally, the accompanying exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute on May 10 will pay tribute to “Black creatives and the art of menswear tailoring,” per the outlet.

When asked more about the significance and aim behind the theme, Wintour said​​, “What I'm hoping that this exhibition will do is really put a light on the talent of all these arbiters of style.”

“And look at their traditions and their history and their culture. But most importantly to me, in a way, is when I look at the show, I see freedom. I see liberation. I see hope. I see respect. And I see joy,” she added.

In addition to the historic theme, this year, all four of the Met Gala co-chairs and the honorary chair—Colman Domingo, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and LeBron James—are Black men.

“Obviously, the exhibition is recognising Black designers and recognising the joy and confidence and almost the liberation of dressing with confidence can mean to everybody,” Wintour went on.

“So it felt very right to me to invite my wonderful co-chairs to be part of the night. Pharrell, and Colman, and Lewis, and Rocky, they've all been on the phone, they've been up to see the exhibition, they want to represent being co-chairs for this exhibition to the fullest.”