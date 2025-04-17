A$AP Rocky's grandmother reveals what she thinks about his girlfriend Rihanna: ‘I’m happy with….’

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are one of the most stylish and low-key power couples in the game. They’ve managed to keep most of their relationship private, but every once in a while, the stars throw us a few scraps out of sheer goodwill — and that happens, it’s nothing short of gold. In a recent Vogue interview, the rapper opened up not just about life with RiRi, but also what his family thinks about the world’s most glamorous mom of two. Spoiler alert: they’re big fans. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

Rocky, who was recently cleared of all charges in a long-running legal case, said Rihanna was so happy for him when the ordeal ended. And in classic supportive-partner style, she stood by him the entire time. Reflecting on one of their earliest collaborations, Fashion Killa, he said, “She knew she was my boo back then too,” he said, Manifesting your future partner through a song? Iconic behavior.

But the real MVP of this interview might just be Rocky's Grandma Cathy, who absolutely adores Rihanna. “She loves her some RiRi,” Rocky shared, adding that his grandmother has always known he was destined for something big — and that includes the woman by his side. Cathy didn’t hold back either, saying, “I’m glad that he settled down, and I’m happy with who he settled down with. [Rihanna’s] a down-to-earth person.” So, Rocky’s grandmother is basically a Rihanna stan but let's be honestly, who isn’t?

The rapper also got poetic about his love for the Diamonds singer, calling it “internal, external, infinite, the past, the future.” If that’s not a love letter in six words, we don’t know what is. He even gave a little update on their two sons. Their older son is the quiet type who’s into books, while baby Riot is the attention-loving chaos agent. “He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him,” Rocky laughed.

In short? Rihanna’s not just the love of Rocky’s life — she’s officially part of the family. Grandma Cathy said so.