Melania wore coat by Montreal-based fashion brand amid Trump's tariffs on Canada

Melania Trump's choice of outfit for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll has raised several eyebrows. The first lady notably wore a luxe trench coat by Montreal-based fashion brand, Mackage, one of Meghan Markle's favourites. Although she is known for her unique style, the 54-year-old's Easter ensemble sparked debate as it came amid Donald Trump's tariffs against Canada. U.S. first lady Melania Trump waves during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll event, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno(REUTERS)

Melania Trump wore Canadian fashion brand to White House Easter Egg Roll

For the festive event, the first lady wore an off-white long leather trench coat by the famed Canadian fashion house, which retails for $1,890, according to Page Six. On one hand, many questioned her choice of brand, while others thought her attire to be mundane.

Despite the speculations, Melania's Easter attire was not “necessarily political” as she “long ago rejected the idea that, when it came to clothes, she would have to play by anyone’s rules other than her own,” according to the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Vogue called the ensemble “muted” and “subdued.” During her husband's first term at the White House, Melania chose colours like pink and blue, in line with Easter's festive pastel palette.

In 2017, Melania wore a pale pink dress from Hervé Pierre to the annual Easter event. Next, she wore a pale blue cashmere jacket from Burberry and again in 2019, she wore a blue dress by Michael Kors.

During Monday's event, Melania joined the president for Easter festivities, which saw an estimated 40,000 people taking part. It featured traditional family-friendly activities like egg rolling and egg hunting. The first lady also took the stage solo to read a children's book to the kids.