Melania reads to kids as she joins Trump for White House Easter Egg Roll. Watch

Melania Trump read a storybook to children gathered during Easter Monday festivities at the White House. The first lady joined her husband, President Donald Trump, at the South Lawn to kick off the Easter Egg Roll, an annual event which features traditional family-friendly activities like egg rolling and egg hunting. This year, the Easter Egg Roll is backed by corporate sponsorships as opposed to past sponsorship by the American Egg Board. US First Lady Melania Trump reads a book to children and guests during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (AFP)

On Monday, the official X account for the White House shared a live broadcast of Melania taking the stage to read a children's book to the kids. Addressing the cheering crowd, the 54-year-old said, “Hi, so I have a book here that I really like, and on the end you'll tell me what you learn from it.” “And the name is Bunny with a Big Heart. Does anybody know this book?” After completing her narration, Melania received a round of applause and asked the kids what they learned from it.

Meanwhile, during his address, the president said from the Blue Room balcony, “We’re bringing religion back in America. We’re bringing a lot of things back, but religion is coming back to America. That’s why you see the kind of numbers that you see, the spirit and the kind of numbers that you see.” He went on to reveal that an estimated 40,000 people would be taking part in the festivities.

Trump also addressed the Pope's death, announcing that he has “signed an executive order putting the flags of our country, all of them, all federal flags and state flags, at half mast in honor of Pope Francis.” So, he was a good man. Worked hard. He loved the world, and it’s an honor to do that,” the commander-in-chief went on, adding that he is not yet sure whether he would attend the pontiff's funeral.