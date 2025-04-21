Will US stock markets be open on Easter Monday? Details here

The US stock market will be open on Easter Monday (April 21) and will follow its regular schedule, with trading hours from 9.30 am to 4 pm ET. Easter Monday is not a federally recognized holiday in the US, so markets will function normally on April 21 According to the holiday calendar, the next US market closure will occur on Memorial Day, May 26. (Representational image)

What time do stock markets open?

According to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) website, the only market holiday in April is Good Friday, which fell on April 18 this year. Markets will return to regular hours on April 21, with the NYSE and NASDAQ opening at 9.30 am ET and the US bond market opening at 8 am ET. The bond market, regulated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), will also operate under regular hours on Easter Monday.

Some international exchanges, such as Euronext Paris and the London Stock Exchange, will be closed on Easter Monday in observance of the holiday.

When is the next stock market holiday?

According to the holiday calendar, the next US market closure will occur on Memorial Day, May 26. Memorial Day is observed to honor and remember those who have died while serving in the United States military.

Were some stock markets open on Good Friday?

While most stock markets are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, there are exceptions. Japan’s Tokyo Stock Exchange and China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange typically remain open on both days.

US stock-index futures and the dollar fell early Monday as investors remained on edge amid US trade talks with Japan and the European Union and criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump.

The dollar fell against major peers with the euro and Swiss franc outperforming, while the yen extended its gains against the greenback to the strongest level since September. Equity-index futures for Japan, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 all pointed to declines for stocks. Markets in Australia and Hong Kong remained shut for holidays. Treasuries were set to reopen for Asian trading.