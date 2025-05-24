Trump says Harvard students need ‘remedial math’, can't add 2+2 in attack on international students

President Donald Trump on Friday appeared to mock Harvard University's international students, claiming they need ‘remedial math’ lessons and can't add 2+2. This comes after a district judge temporarily blocked the administration's order to revoke the school's SEVP certification that enabled it to enroll foreign students. Donald Trump mocked Harvard's international students on Friday(REUTERS)

A reporter asked Trump about how he would not want the ‘best and the brightest from around the world to come to Harvard’. Responding to the question, the president quipped: “I do, but a lot of the people need remedial math. How can someone who can’t add get into Harvard, and then you see those same people picketing and screaming at the US? We don’t want troublemakers here.”

On Thursday, Trump's Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, informed Harvard that it was revoking the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification, barring the university from enrolling international students.

Donald Trump was taking a dig at Harvard’s Extension School, which offers remedial math for working adults.

Earlier in the day, a US judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The order provides temporary relief to thousands of international students who were faced with being forced to transfer

"Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard," the university said in its lawsuit filed earlier on Friday in Boston federal court.

Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrollment.

Harvard University President Alan Garber said the administration was illegally seeking to assert control over the private university's curriculum, faculty and student body.

"The revocation continues a series of government actions to retaliate against Harvard for our refusal to surrender our academic independence," Garber wrote in a letter on Friday to the Harvard community.

(With inputs from Reuters)