Indian consulate steps in over disturbing video of handcuffed student at Newark Airport

Hours after a disturbing video showed an Indian student handcuffed and pinned to the floor at USA’s Newark Airport, the Consulate General of India in New York on Monday evening said it is in touch with local authorities over the matter. An Indian man was handcuffed and pinned to the ground at USA's Newark Airport(X/@SONOFINDIA)

The Indian student was handcuffed and pinned before he was deported.

The video was shared on social media by Indian-American entrepreneur Kunal Jain, who said that the youngster was crying and was treated like a “criminal” by authorities.

Taking to X over the incident, the Consulate General of India, New York, wrote, “We have come across social media posts claiming that an Indian national is facing difficulties at Newark Liberty International Airport. We are in touch with local authorities in this regard.”

The Consulate remains ever committed for the welfare of Indian Nationals, the post read.

Sharing video of the incident, Kunal Jain wrote on X, “I witnessed a young Indian student being deported from Newark Airport last night— handcuffed, crying, treated like a criminal”.

“He came chasing dreams, not causing harm. As an NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy,” added Kunal Jain, President of HealthBots AI.

The post, which was shared at 4:43 am on June 9, also read, "This poor kids parent won’t know what’s happening to him. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar he was to be boarded last night in the same flight with me but he never got boarded. Someone needs to find out what’s going on with him at New Jersey authorities. I found him disoriented.

One image showed a police officer wearing a cap that reads “Port Authority Police”.

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) is a transit law-enforcement agency serving New York and New Jersey. It is tasked with protecting the Port Authority’s critical infrastructure, such as airports, bridges, tunnels, bus terminals, seaports, rail transit, and the World Trade Center complex. It is the largest transit-related police force in the United States.