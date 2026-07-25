Mamata Banerjee likely to join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest against the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on Monday, people familiar with the matter said. Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the Cockroach Janata Party's protest in Jantar Mantar on Monday. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Banerjee is expected to visit the protest site to express solidarity with the students participating in the agitation, they said.

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A senior TMC leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Banerjee will join the CJP’s protest in Delhi on Monday.”

Her participation in what has become one of the largest student-led protests in the national capital is also being seen as an attempt to underline the TMC’s relevance at a time when the party has faced setbacks in both Parliament and the West Bengal assembly.

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In a post on X, she wrote: “I have stood firmly with the students and their movement from the very beginning. Their fight is not just for justice in the NEET scam- It is a fight to protect the future of every young Indian. The entire Opposition, along with the entire nation, stands firmly with our students and youth.”