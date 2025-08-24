'Why did Atlanta Falcons cut Morgan Fox?' Fans puzzled after latest roster move

The Atlanta Falcons made a major move on Saturday, cutting 12 players ahead of Tuesday’s 53-player cut deadline. Raheem Morris and co initially had a 90-player roster. The most shocking exit was of star defensive lineman Morgan Fox. While fans protested the decision, the team management is yet to issue a statement about Fox's exit. Atlanta Falcons cut Morgan Fox from their roster on Saturday(AP and Instagram)

Among those released were quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Elijah Dotson, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, cornerback Lamar Jackson, and offensive lineman Matthew Cindric. The team also waived linebackers Caleb Johnson and Nick Kubitz, tight end Nikola Kalinic, receivers Jesse Matthews and Quincy Skinner Jr., edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, and safety Josh Thompson.

In addition to the cuts, the Falcons placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered an undisclosed injury during the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Morgan Fox released

The most notable move came with the release of Fox, who had signed a two-year, $5.75 million free-agent deal in March. The 30-year-old veteran has logged 120 career games, 34 starts, 183 tackles, 27.5 sacks, and 51 quarterback hits during his time in the NFL.

“Morgan Fox a noticeable name! Writing was on the wall with him playing late into the game last night. Ronnie Perkins and Alana Jackson other notable vets gone,” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“DL Morgan Fox had $3 million guaranteed in the two-year contract he signed with the #Falcons this past offseason. Now, he’s been released,” another person tweeted.

Following Saturday’s transactions, Atlanta’s roster now stands at 77 players. The team must trim another 24 spots by Tuesday afternoon to reach the regular-season limit of 53.