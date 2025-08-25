Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 20 people can spot number 76 in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are taking over the internet. Already a favorite pastime for many on social media, these brain teasers are making waves. If you like optical illusions, this viral challenge will test your imagination and observation skills to the limit. All players have to do is locate the number 76 in this grid of 79s. The viral optical illusion features a grid filled with the number 79, making it challenging to spot the lone 76 hidden within.

Although the challenge appears easy initially, it can be difficult for many to solve this brain teaser within 10 seconds. You need the vision of a sniper to find the hidden number.

Also read: Emily in Paris resumes filming in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella's death on set

Optical illusion: Find 76

At first glance, you have a grid of the number 79. It seems like 79 occupies every row and column of the brain teaser. However, somewhere hidden in this grid is a lone 76. All players must do is locate 76 within just 10 seconds of their time.

Hint: It is not at the center of the image.

Optical illusion: The odd number is not in the center of the image.

Also read: Optical illusion: If you spot the hidden alligator in this pond, you’ll be titled vision genius of the day

Optical illusion: Answer

The numbers 76 and 79 are highly similar. For these reasons, many people could find the puzzle tough to solve. However, if you look carefully, you can locate the number 76 in the sixth column from the left and the ninth row of the grid.

FAQs

Where is 76 located in the viral optical illusion?

76 is located in the fourth column and eighth row of the grid in this viral optical illusion.

Why is it difficult for people to find the number 76 in this optical illusion?

All the numbers are flipped in this optical illusion. Additionally, 76 and 79 appear highly identical. As a result, it is hard for many people to solve this optical illusion.

How do we benefit from solving optical illusions?

Optical illusions train our minds to remain calm in any situation. They also help our eyes to see beyond mere appearances, sharpening our observation skills.

What can I do to get quicker at solving viral optical illusions?

Assume you are a detective who must investigate every nook and cranny to solve the case. With this approach, you are bound to get quicker at solving optical illusions.