Emily in Paris resumes filming in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella's death on set

Emily in Paris is back in front of the cameras just two days after tragedy struck the set of the romantic comedy drama series. According to People magazine, Lily Collins and her castmates were seen filming in Venice on Saturday, August 23, following the sudden death of assistant director Diego Borella earlier this week. Collins, 36, who leads the hit Netflix comedy, was photographed on a boat in Venice with co-stars Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park, and Paul Forman as they continued work on the show’s upcoming fifth season. A still from Emily in Paris

Production had only just begun in Italy on August 15, with plans to wrap by August 25 before the season’s scheduled Netflix premiere on December 18.

Diego Borella’s sudden passing

Borella, 47, collapsed during filming inside the historic Hotel Danieli on Thursday, August 21, and could not be revived despite efforts from on-site medical staff, People confirmed via local outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero, and Corriere della Sera.

He was pronounced dead around 7 PM (local time).

A local doctor told La Repubblica that Borella likely died of a “sudden heart attack.” Paramount Television Studios also issued a statement to People: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family. Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Borella, a Venice native, had built a career as both a director and writer. He studied in Rome, London, and New York, and also pursued work in visual arts and literature, according to La Repubblica.

Social media posts before the tragedy

Just days before his death, Collins had been sharing snapshots from her time in Venice. On August 19, she posted a photograph of herself with Ashley Park on a boat, writing: “Joy ride to and from work with the best…”

Before that, she shared more images of herself enjoying the canals, captioning one set of photos: “A very Venetian getaway. When work becomes play…”

The tragedy cut through what had been a celebratory atmosphere on set, though production quickly resumed. Borella’s passing has cast a shadow over the final days of filming as the cast and crew continue working toward the season’s wrap.

