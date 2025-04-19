Shocking exit: A major Emily in Paris star won’t be back for Season 5

As Emily in Paris gears up for Season 5 filming this May, fans are in for a major twist—one key character won’t be returning, potentially shaking up a central plotline. After a dramatic Season 4, which saw Emily navigating her romance with Gabriel and Camille’s affair with Sofia, the absence of this character could leave unresolved tensions, particularly in the complicated love triangle that’s been at the heart of the series. Filming for Season 5 of Emily in Paris starts in May, but Camille Razat's absence could disrupt major storylines.(@emilyinparis/Instagram)

Camille Razat bids adieu to Emily in Paris

The production for the next season of Emily in Paris begins next month, and on Thursday, Variety reported that Camille Razat will not be returning for it. While the news is certainly shocking, creator Darren Star dropped hints about her exit previously. He told The Wrap, “I think she’s always going to be part of the series — she’s part of their world and I would never rule out the fact that we’re going to see her again. Her story is going to continue.”

He continued, “Characters can come in and out of a series, but you don’t necessarily have to see them. We may or may not. I don’t know how much of Camille we’ll see next season. But again, she’s part of the world of the series. I’m not sure how soon we’ll see her, but it doesn’t mean, again, that we won’t be seeing her,” as reported by The New York Post.

New view in Emily in Paris’ next season

In addition to the cast changes, Season 5 will bring a major shift in Emily’s life. After moving into an Italian apartment last season to open a new Agence Grateau office in Rome, she’ll be embracing her new chapter in Italy. However, Paris isn’t completely off the table — Emily will still find herself tangled in the city's charm and chaos.

Star shared with Tudum, “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.” This shift from Paris to Italy, where Emily opens a new office, was inspired by Star's desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to new places,” while showcasing “the show’s ability to expand its reach.”