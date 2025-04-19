Menu Explore
Dangerous air quality alert issued in Coachella Valley amid music festival weekend: Who is at risk?

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 19, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Public health warning issued for the Coachella Valley owing to dangerously high levels of airborne particle pollution from windblown dust.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) have issued a public health warning for the Coachella Valley owing to dangerously high levels of airborne particle pollution from windblown dust.

Coachella Valley has advised people to be mindful of actions that lead to pollution, such as relying on motorized vehicles, driving cars. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)
Coachella Valley has advised people to be mindful of actions that lead to pollution, such as relying on motorized vehicles, driving cars. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Visitors as well as residents are urged to minimize outdoor activities in Indio, Palm Springs, La Quinta, and the surrounding areas per the notice, which comes just before the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The NWS issued an air quality alert for Coachella Valley at 12:22 pm on Thursday, which would last until midnight on Saturday, April 19.

“The South Coast AQMD has extended an air quality alert due to harmful levels of particle pollution from windblown dust,” the NWS San Diego CA stated.

“Particle pollution can get deep into the lungs and cause serious health problems such as asthma attacks, heart and lung disease symptoms, and increased risk of lung infections. Everyone can be affected, but sensitive groups such as people with lung or heart disease, older adults, people who are pregnant, children, and those who spend a lot of time outdoors are at greater risk,” the NWS said.

Also Read: 'Vehicles off the streets': Coachella apologises after 12-hour traffic chaos, pledges major fixes for weekend 2

Vulnerable groups are at risk

According to a warning from South Coast AQMD, vulnerable groups may occasionally experience hazardous air quality on Thursday.

The second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest outdoor festivals in the nation, started on April 18.

Earlier, South Coast AQMD spokesperson told Newsweek: “Windblown dust events in the Coachella Valley are common during this time of year due to strong winds that affect the region.”

According to the air quality alert, particle pollution can enter the lungs deeply and result in major health issues like asthma attacks, signs of heart and lung diseases, and an elevated risk of lung infections.

Individuals with heart or lung conditions, elderly persons, pregnant women, youngsters, and those who spend a lot of time outside are among the sensitive populations that are more vulnerable, the alert added.

People have been advised to be mindful of actions that lead to pollution, such as relying on motorized vehicles, driving cars.

Avoid burning any items, including debris, when there is an air quality alert.

Be very careful if you have respiratory or other health conditions.

