BLACKPINK Jennie’s Coachella moment turns into a MASSIVE disappointment, leaves fans upset: ‘Was not prepared at all’

Ever since BLACKPINK’s hiatus was announced, longtime BLINKs have been waiting for any sign of a reunion or a global performance. While a full group comeback wasn’t on the Coachella 2025 schedule, the festival still offered thirsty fans a sight of their favourite K-pop artist through solo performances. Lisa hit the stage earlier in the weekend with a high-energy, standout set, but it was Jennie’s solo performance on the final day that really had people talking…just not in the way she might have hoped. Jennie at Coachella

Jennie took the stage at the Outdoor Theatre on Sunday, bringing her solo music to the masses. With her set, she aimed to evolve from the intimate, low-key vibe of her Ruby Experience concert and step into the spotlight of an entire festival crowd. However, the performance didn’t go as planned, and fans quickly took to social media to share their reactions.

The Like Jennie star opened the set in true Coachella style — rocking a glitzy cowboy-inspired outfit complete with a crop top, shorts, latex jacket and oversised sunglasses. Later, she switched to a red leather cropped top and matching lace-detailed skirt. While her fashion choices were on point, her performance left much to be desired.

Some fans, especially long-time BLACKPINK supporters, expressed disappointment with the performance. “As a long-time BLACKPINK and K-pop fan who has followed all their Coachella performances and solo work, WTF WAS THAT??? It’s been well known that she struggles with stamina, but my god — she looked half dead the entire performance,” one Reddit user wrote. Another fan noted that Jennie appeared out of breath throughout the set: “She was out of breath every song and kind of gave up on dancing.” The critiques didn't stop there, as more fans pointed out that there was a lack of vocals in the performance. “There were borderline no vocals. She sang maybe once every 30 seconds, and most of it was things she could yell,” a fan said.

Despite the performance being visually appealing, many felt the energy didn’t match the usual Jennie flair. “I thought if she wasn’t going to sing, I’d expect her to pull a Lisa and dance. But if she danced any harder, she would’ve passed out,” another fan commented. Fans were also disappointed with the setlist. “The setlist was horrendous. You cannot perform slow songs in a row and expect the audience to stay invested,” one user wrote. There was a clear sense of frustration over how the performance felt flat, especially considering Jennie’s past stage presence.

Many fans also took to pointing out Jennie’s lack of stamina, which they believed hindered her overall performance. “Her full-time job should be working on stamina. She should be able to do two hours of singing and full-out dancing in rehearsal before stepping on a festival stage,” a Redditor suggested. Others seemed to agree, emphasizing that Jennie’s energy seemed low throughout the performance. “If she’s naturally low energy, cut the choreo. Focus on vocals. You don’t have to dance to give a great performance,” one fan argued. The lack of choreography also sparked a different line of thought from other fans. “Literally been saying this for YEARS!! If she didn’t do any choreography, it would be fine! She could stand there and have her dancers behind her doing the choreography while she raps and sings. It would serve,” one comment read.

The discussion also shifted towards how Jennie might be better suited within the BLACKPINK dynamic, where each member’s strengths complement the others. “BLACKPINK just works better as a group. Each member has strengths that cover for the others' weaknesses. Jennie is gorgeous and can dance, but her stamina and vocal delivery just aren’t where they should be right now,” one fan stated. The consensus seemed to be that Jennie was struggling to deliver a solo performance that would be as polished and consistent as her group performances. While the fan reaction was overwhelmingly negative, it’s clear that many still have high hopes for Jennie. “Jennie’s Coachella performance was so disappointing. Calling it mediocre is an understatement. She was not prepared at all, and she should work on her stamina if she plans on performing there again,” a fan concluded.

Ultimately, Jennie’s Coachella 2025 appearance didn’t hit the mark for many fans. While there’s no doubt Jennie has the potential to shine solo, her Coachella set showed that there’s still work to be done before she’s fully ready to command such a large stage.