Lily Collins spotted at French Open 2025 final in real-life ‘Emily in Paris’ moment

The French Open 2025 finals saw a real-life "Emily in Paris" moment when actor Lily Collins was spotted watching a match from the stands at at Roland-Garros. Collins, best known for playing the titular character in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, seemed to be living out an episode of her own show as she watched the thrilling men’s singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Lily Collins sat courtside in a black turtleneck layered under a beige jacket.(X/@atptour)

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour’s official X account posted a photo of the actor and cheekily captioned it: “Emily in Paris… #rolandgarros”

Check out the post here:

Collins wore a black turtleneck and a beige jacket over it and appeared engrossed in the final. She paired her chic outfit with oversized sunglasses and her hair in a short bob, channelling her inner glamouros “Emily”.

The post quickly gained traction, racking up thousands of views and sparking speculation among fans. Many pointed out the striking coincidence, as Emily in Paris Season 4 had featured Roland-Garros in one of its episodes.

“Well, she did go to Roland Garros on one of her dates in the show,” one user commented.

“She is filming in Paris? Where is Chef Gabriel?” joked another, referencing her love interest from the series.

In the upcoming season of Emily in Paris, Lily Collins' character Emily moves from Paris to Rome for the next chapter of her professional life.

Meanwhile, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner took on World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in a much-awaited showdown. Sinner was going for his fourth Grand Slam title, while Alcaraz, the defending champion, was hoping to win the French Open for the second year in a row. Both players had never lost a Grand Slam final before.

(Also read: Emmanuel Macron says 'will fight hard' to keep 'Emily in Paris' in France)