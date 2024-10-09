Emmanuel Macron says 'will fight hard' to keep 'Emily in Paris' in France for new season

France's President Emmanuel Macron has said that the Netlfix show "Emily in Paris" is a very good way for the European country to reclaim its place as the global centre of culture. In an interview with Variety, Macron emphasized that events like the Paris Olympics and the popular Netflix series highlight the French style and charm.(AP)

Such is the popularity of the Netflix show, that it even featured a cameo by his wife Brigitte Macron, which the president described as a moment of pride.

Wife's cameo in Netflix show

"I was super proud, and she was very happy to do it. It’s just a few minutes, but I think it was a very good moment for her. I think it’s good for the image of France. “Emily in Paris” is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it’s a very good initiative," he told Variety. (Also read: Q&A: Lily Collins is ‘Emily in Paris,’ Rome and Barcelona)

Would he then be open for a cameo in the show? Macron laughed it off saying "I’m less attractive than Brigitte!"

Asked about what would happen when in the show's next season the main character moves to Rome, Macron said that it won't be without a fight. "We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris! “Emily in Paris“ in Rome doesn‘t make sense," he says,

'Taylor Swift is a phenomenon'

The French president also praised pop sensation Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour" which helped boost the economy of the country after her performance in May.

"It’s very impressive! She’s one of the few artists who are able to gather so many people. Happily, the concerts in Paris went well. It was before the terrorist concerns, and she had some concerts canceled in other parts of the continent. For French people, for all generations and for the economy in the cities where she appeared, it was absolutely unique. This is a phenomenon," he said.

He also addressed a deepfake video of him and Taylor dancing that went viral on social media recently.

"I haven’t seen that one, but I saw one this summer where I was made to look like I was kissing one of our male security officers. Millions of people have seen it. Which isn’t a bad thing in itself, but it’s not the reality." he said, adding that AI can be harmful to vulnerable people and can destabilises people and disinform them. (Also read: Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 trailer: Lily Collins all set for Roman holiday)