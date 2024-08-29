Internet reacts to deepfake of Virat Kohli critiquing Shubman Gill: ‘Only a matter of time before…’

A deepfake video of Virat Kohli slamming Shubman Gill was shared on social media. The video shows "Virat Kohli" talking about what Shubman Gill lacks and how he has a long way to go. The viral video has raised concerns over the wrong use of artificial intelligence and how it dangerous it can be. The deepfake video of Virat Kohli has raised concerns over the use of AI.

The edited video that has garnered significant attention on social media opens to show Kohli saying, "I've been watching Gill closely, he's talented, no doubt, but there's a huge gap between showing promise and becoming a legend." (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's deepfake GRWM video gets 17 million views. 'Is this legal,' asks internet)

Further, the skipper in the edited video can be heard talking about Gill's technique. He says, "Gill's technique is solid, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. People talk about the next Virat Kohli, but let me be clear: there's only one Virat Kohli".

Watch the full video here:

This video was shared on August 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than three lakh views. The share also has close to 4,000 likes. Many people took to comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: AI dating no longer a far-fetched reality, thanks to this Japanese startup. All you need to know)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "No matter how arrogant people say he might be but he will never, ever say this."

Another person added, "If you didn't say AI, I would have thought what!? Trusting it 95%. After saying it, AI, still thinking 50%"

"I will be half asleep and still know that this is not how Virat talks, and this is not even his voice," commented someone else.

X user Aryan said, "Only a matter of time before an AI-generated video also appears completely true."