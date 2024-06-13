Alia Bhatt's deepfake GRWM video gets 17 million views. 'Is this legal,' asks internet

A deepfake video of Alia Bhatt was shared on Instagram and has since gone viral. The clip in question shows a "Get ready with me" (GRWM) video. For the unversed, GRWM, is a trend that showcases a person getting ready to attend a particular event. A deepfake video of Alia Bhatt has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user “Sameeksha Avtr” and has over 17 million views. Since the deepfake was posted on Instagram, it has raised concerns among netizens over the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The video shows "Alia Bhatt" getting ready in a black coloured kurta. As the deepfake video goes on, it also shows her putting on make up and posing in front of the camera.

Soon after the post caught the attention of people online, many people posted their reactions. (Also Read: Actress’s deepfake raises questions about online gender-based violence)

Here's how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "AI is very dangerous."

Another person said, "I thought it's Alia, then I watched carefully, and she is not Alia."

A third commented, "AI dude. Looked like a doppelganger for a minute."

"What the hell? Musk was right. AI is winning everything for real," shared someone else.

An Instagram user also added, “Is this legal?”

Many others took to the comments and wrote how "dangerous" AI can be.

Earlier, another video of Alia Bhatt's deepfake went viral from the same account. That time, the actresse's face was added to Wamiqa Gabbi's video.

Last year, Delhi Police reportedly tracked down four suspects who uploaded Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video online.

In the video, a woman identified as Zara Patel was seen entering an elevator while sporting a black fitness onesie. AI was used to alter her face so that it resembled Mandanna's. Soon after it was posted, authorities started looking into the matter by figuring out all the IP addresses from which the clip had been posted. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notification to the city police, and on November 11, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals in connection with the crime.