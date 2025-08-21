Emily in Paris season 5 premiere date out with first look. Here are all the details of the Netflix show

The hit Netflix series Emily in Paris is set to return for its fifth season on December 18 for a new chapter filled with romance, fashion and drama. In a new twist, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, will be leaving Paris behind and jetting off to Venice, Italy for a new adventure. Netflix has announced that Season 5 of Emily in Paris will premiere on December 18.

First look of Emily in Paris

On Wednesday, Netflix gave fans a sneak peek into Season 5 of Emily in Paris by unveiling first-look images of Emily settling into life in Rome, where she's tasked with establishing Agence Savoir's new office. The images came with a hint at a fresh new storyline.

The caption read, "Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18."

The images showcase Emily's Italian escapades, featuring her sailing on a boat in a chic black-and-white polka-dot outfit, soaking up the sun, and riding horseback with Marcello, played by Eugenio Franceschini, teasing romantic sparks flying between them. There are also images of her past love interests: Gabriel (played by Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (played by Lucien Laviscount).

As per the official description for Season 5, as the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily will face several professional and romantic challenges while she is navigating life in a new city. There would be “work idea backfires, fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks”, with a “big secret” threatening one of her closest relationships.

Social media users love the first glimpses and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One wrote, “I am officially obsessed with these images like the outfits??? Emily’s short hair????? everything about this is perfect i’m SOBBING”, with another sharing, “I know y’all love the Italian man, but I am rocking with Emily & Gabriel until the end.”

“Even Lucas Bravo didnt like how they reuined the character Gabriel 😭. Emily-Gabriel is the only end game i want,” read one comment. Another social media user shared, “Rewatching I’m sooo over Gabriel, he became so much drama and whiny! She seems so light and happy with Marcello… so excited for Rome!”

“Goodbye, Gabriel! Team Marcelo here,” one wrote. Another comment read, “Countdown mode: ON.”

More about Season 5

Along with Lily Collins, the fifth season also stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

Darren Star is the creator, writer, and executive producer behind Emily in Paris. Collins has also backed the show as a producer.