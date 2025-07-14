Emily in Paris season 5 to begin shooting in Venice in August: Report

After capturing the charm of Paris and the allure of Rome, Emily in Paris is now set to add Venice to its growing list of glamorous backdrops. The Netflix series will film a portion of its fifth season in the Italian city between August 5 and 15, as confirmed by Veneto region governor Luca Zaia, as per a report by Variety. A still from Emily in Paris

“This is extraordinary news, confirming how our region is increasingly attractive for major global audiovisual productions,” Luca said in a statement over the weekend to Italian media.

Director Andrew Fleming is reportedly in Venice at the moment, exploring locations with help from the Veneto Film Commission and local production house. Luca also shared his enthusiasm for the spotlight on local talent and culture. “It’s a source of pride to see Venetian talent promoting their region and bringing the name of Venice and the Veneto to millions of homes around the world,” he said.

Filming for Season 5 began in Rome this May, and the cast returned to Paris in June. The upcoming chapter resumes shortly after the events of Season 4, with Emily settling into life in Rome. She’s now heading up Agence Grateau’s Italian branch while deepening her bond with Marcello, the suave heir to a luxury cashmere business.

The announcement of Venice’s inclusion follows the city’s recent moment in the spotlight as the location of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s high-profile wedding. That event drew criticism from local activists, who argue that Venice is increasingly catering to the ultra-wealthy at the expense of residents.

As for what’s ahead for Emily Cooper, her journey seems anything but predictable. In a statement to Netflix, series creator Darren Star said, “We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!”

He added, “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Could that mean she’ll be jetting back and forth between cities for work? And just as she once found herself caught between Gabriel and Alfie, will Marcello now become part of a new romantic triangle? One thing’s for sure: la dolce vita isn’t slowing down anytime soon.