Netflix drops global Top 10 list: See which titles are dominating the charts this week

Netflix just released its new global Top 10 list, and the lineup is stacked across movies, English-language series, and international shows, as per Netflix TUDUM. Big-name sequels, buzzy dramas, and fresh premieres are all in the mix, reflecting what is dominating screens worldwide right now.

From animated family favorites to reality TV experiments and high-stakes thrillers, the chart shows how global audiences are tuning in. The weekly ranking also highlights breakout non-English hits competing with Hollywood staples.

Top 10 Netflix movies in the world right now

1. KPop Demon Hunters – The film is a global hit, pulling in 26 million views.

2. Night Always Comes – A tense thriller with 11.3 million views, Vanessa Kirby’s new project is climbing high on the global list.

3. My Oxford Year – A romantic drama that has kept 11 million viewers hooked, My Oxford Year is for all the romantics out there.

4. Happy Gilmore 2 – Adam Sandler’s comedy sequel grabs 7 million views this week.

5. Home – The animated hit pulled 6.5 million views, proving it still has staying power.

6. Megamind – This is another animated favorite with 5.4 million views globally.

7. Elektra – The superhero flick landed 5.1 million views to stay in the top 10.

8. Kandahar – The Gerard Butler-led action thriller garnered 4.1 million views worldwide.

9. Fixed – The animated comedy racked up 2.7 million views.

10. Despicable Me 2 – Minions still pull in crowds, with 2.6 million views just this week.

Top 10 English-language shows right now

1. Wednesday: Season 2 – A massive hit with 29.1 million views, ruling the chart.

2. Fit for TV: The Reality of the Biggest Loser – The reality series starts strong at 7.5 million views.

3. Wednesday: Season 1 – Fans are catching up, with 7.4 million tuning back in.

4. UNTAMED: Season 1 – Fantasy drama pulls 4.9 million views worldwide.

5. The Hunting Wives: Season 1 – A dark mystery that has hooked 3 million viewers.

6. Sullivan’s Crossing: Season 3 – The Canadian drama earns 2.8 million views.

7. Raw: 2025 August 11, 2025 – WWE action grabs 2.8 million views this week.

8. Love Is Blind: UK: Season 2 – The dating series lands 2.6 million views.

9. Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy – The comedian scores 2.1 million views with his special.

10. Ms. Rachel: Season 1 – The children’s series racks up 2 million views globally.

Top 10 non-English shows right now

1. In the Mud: Season 1 – The drama leads with 5.6 million views.

2. Beyond the Bar: Limited Series – Grabs 4.5 million views worldwide.

3. Unspeakable Sins: Season 1 – Pulls in 3.5 million views, keeping steady.

4. Young Millionaires: Season 1 – A reality favorite with 3.5 million viewers.

5. Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians: Season 1 – Indian drama lands 2.3 million.

6. DAN DA DAN: Season 2 – Anime entry pulls 2.2 million views.

7. Squid Game: Season 3 – Still trending with 1.6 million views.

8. Final Draft: Season 1 – Drama series scores 1.4 million viewers.

9. Trigger: Limited Series – Suspense-driven series lands 1.4 million views.

10. Sakamoto Days: Season 1 – Anime favorite with 1.1 million views.

FAQs

Which Netflix series is most viewed?

The most viewed Netflix series ever is Squid Game: Season 1, with 1.65 billion hours watched.

What is the most-viewed movie ever on Netflix?

Red Notice holds the record as Netflix’s most-watched movie with 230.9 million views.

What's the top series on Netflix at the moment?

Currently, Wednesday: Season 2 is the top series with 29.1 million views this week.

What are the top 10 most-watched series?

The all-time top 10 includes Wednesday: Season 1, Adolescence, Stranger Things 4, DAHMER, Bridgerton (Seasons 1 and 3), The Queen’s Gambit, The Night Agent, Fool Me Once, and Stranger Things 3.