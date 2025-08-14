Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 trailer: Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems returns as ‘spirit guide’ to Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 trailer: The first four episodes of the second season of Wednesday were released on Netflix on August 6. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer for the final four episodes, giving fans a glimpse of the chaos in store for Wednesday Addams. (Also read: Wednesday season 2 review: Jenna Ortega gets gloomier, show gets darker, and it's all still a delight) Wednesday season 2 part 2 will see the return of Principal Weems.

Principal Weems returns to guide Wednesday Addams

The fourth episode ended with Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) being thrown out of the window at the Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by Tyler (Hunter Doohan). The trailer opens with her waking up from the coma. She sees Weems (Gwendoline Christie), dressed as a nurse. She tells her, “Rise and shine, sleepyhead! Ready for your sponge bath?” Wednesday and Weems are then shown in a dream-like outdoor area with a door and a fireplace. “If I’m not dead, why are you here?” asks Wednesday. Weems adds, “Because I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!”

The burning question among fans in the last four episodes is about Lady Gaga's appearance. The trailer does not show any image of her but it sounds like Lady Gaga when this sentence appears: “Beware, there will be a price to pay.”

What the creator said

Co-creator and showrunner Miles Millar talked about Weems' return to Tudum, and said, "When we got into the writers' room, we were determined to bring Gwen back. The audience has fallen in love with the Wednesday–Weems relationship … so we’re bringing her back in the second half of the season in a very special way that is as confrontational as it is delicious. Nobody in our world is truly dead dead.”

The last four episodes of Wednesday season 2 are set to release on Netflix on September 3. The first four episodes are now streaming.