Loved Kpop Demon Hunters? Here are 5 other must-watch animated musicals

KPop Demon Hunters was a treat to cherish for animation lovers around the world. Focusing on the rivalry between Huntr/x and the Saja Boys, the movie by Sony Pictures Animation left viewers smitten with its visuals and compelling story. KPop Demon Hunters is out on Netflix.(X/@Netflix)

If you have yet to get over the magic of Kpop Demon Hunters, here is a list of similar mind-blowing films on streaming platforms, as per People.

5 movies like KPop Demon Hunters

Kubo and the Two Strings on Netflix

This story is about a one-eyed boy named Kubo, the son of a samurai warrior, and his ill mother. Kubo must rely on origami and music to provide for his mother in feudal Japan. It touches on topics such as magic, love, and the healing power of art.

Rotten Tomatoes praised the film’s “bravely melancholy” story, which caters to “audiences of all ages”. On the other hand, The New York Times lauded the movie’s clever use of “stop-motion animation” for “visually intoxicating” scenes.

Turning Red on Disney+

Since Turning Red (2022) contains original songs by pop star Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, it is a must-watch for her fans around the world.

Turning Red, by Pixar Animation Studios, narrates the tale of a 13-year-old Meilin Mei Lee and her love for a boy band, 4*Town. As the title itself implies, the movie takes a significant turn when Mei turns into a giant red panda anytime she feels strong emotions.

Belle on HBO Max

Directed by Mamoru Hosoda, Belle (2021) is a re-imagining of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s Beauty and the Beast. Belle is about a girl named Suzu, who is adept at singing and songwriting. Things take an interesting turn when Suzu embraces the stage name Belle to perform in a virtual world called U.

Over the Moon on Netflix

A Golden Globe-nominated movie, Over the Moon (2020), revolves around the life of a girl named Fei Fei. After Fei Fei’s mother passes away, she ends up traveling to the moon. Among others, Rotten Tomatoes generously sang praises of the film’s “absorbing animation”.

Wish Dragon on Netflix

If you enjoyed the stunning visuals of KPop Demon Hunters, this movie has to be on your watchlist. Written and directed by Chris Appelhans, Wish Dragon (2021) focuses on a working-class college student, Din Song, in Shanghai. One day, Song meets Long, a wish dragon, who will fulfil three of his master’s wishes.

FAQs

What was the budget for KPop Demon Hunters?

The budget for KPop Demon Hunters was $100 million.

Did Sony Pictures Animation produce KPop Demon Hunters?

Yes, KPop Demon Hunters was produced by Sony Pictures Animation.

Is KPop Demon Hunters available on Netflix?

Yes, KPop Demon Hunters is available on Netflix.