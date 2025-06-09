Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff spark dating buzz: How her rumored boyfriend’s net worth compares to the singer’s fortune

Billie Eilish is making headlines after being seen getting close to actor Nat Wolff during a recent trip to Venice, Italy. The two were photographed sharing champagne, taking selfies, and even locking lips on a balcony, according to images shared by Deuxmoi. Billie Eilish's recent trip to Venice with Nat Wolff has fueled dating rumors after they were seen sharing a kiss.(@natandalex/Instagram, Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What is Nat Wolff’s net worth in 2025?

Wolff is an American actor, singer-songwriter, and musician with a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, built through years of dedication to both music and acting. He began playing piano at age four and writing songs by five, forming his first band in elementary school.

Wolff rose to fame with The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie, which led to a successful Nickelodeon series. He wrote much of the show’s music, including “Crazy Car,” which charted on Billboard. His film credits include The Fault in Our Stars, Palo Alto, and Admission.

What is Billie Eilish’s net worth in 2025?

Eilish has solidified her status not just as a musical icon but also as a major financial force in the entertainment industry. As of 2025, her net worth is estimated to be an impressive $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of her fortune came from her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

Her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, marked her most successful sales week yet, and with concert tickets averaging around $234, it's clear fans are more than willing to pay for a piece of the Eilish experience, as reported by Parade Magazine.

After months of quiet speculation surrounding Eilish and Wolff, their intimate moment in Venice—captured in a kiss—seems to confirm what fans have long suspected. The public display of affection adds fuel to the dating rumors, hinting that there's more than just friendship between the two.