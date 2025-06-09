Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's relationship timeline: Singer packs on PDA with rumoured boyfriend in Italy

Billie Eilish was recently spotted packing on PDA with Nat Wolff amid dating speculations. On Sunday, Deuxmoi shared photos of the Ocean Eyes hitmaker drinking champagne and taking selfies with the 30-year-old actor on a balcony in Venice, Italy. In one of the photos, the rumoured couple was seen sharing a passionate kiss. Here's a look at their complete relationship timeline: Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff's complete relationship timeline(Screenshot/ Chihiro)

They first met in 2023

Eilish met with Nat's brother Alex Wolff at an Oscars after-party in 2023, per Variety. Later, she admitted to Vogue that she went out for dinner with Nat and Alex, who gushed about the rumoured couple bonding over their shared experience with Tourette's Syndrome.

“Billie and me and my brother, we all have Tourette’s. And I think we all have bonded over that,” he told Variety in October 2024. “Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us.’”

As the duo began making headlines for their friendship, sources confirmed to Page Six in May that Eilish broke up with Jesse Rutherford after dating for less than a year.

They attended Coachella together in 2024

In August 2024, Eilish went to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with Nat and Alex. At the time, the Wolff brothers shared a carousel of photos from the music festival featuring Eilish in an Instagram post captioned, “Coachella Two Thousand and Twenty Four. Never was a post weekend debilitating cold so worth it.”

Nat & Alex Wolff, who were formerly known as The Naked Brothers Band, performed as the opening act for Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft tour at various points in time between September and December. During that period, Alex gushed about his friendship with the Lovely singer, calling her his “twin” in various interviews.

Dating rumours erupt online after duo spotted together several times in 2025

Back in March, Eilish and Nat sparked dating rumours after they were spotted leaving the iHeart Music Video awards together. The same month, sources told Page Six that they were “very affectionate” while visiting gay bars together in New York City.

However, another source refuted the claims, telling the outlet that they are “nothing more” than “close friends.” “Billie is affectionate with all of her friends,” the insider added. The latest in their alleged relationship timeline is the steamy photo shared by Deuxmoi on June 8.