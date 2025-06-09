Who is Nat Wolff? Billie Eilish's rumored new boyfriend spotted kissing her in Italy

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were spotted sharing a passionate kiss during a romantic getaway to Venice, Italy. According to photos obtained by DeuxMoi on Sunday, the pair, both dressed casually in gray T-shirts, were seen kissing on a balcony while sipping champagne, looking completely at ease together. Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are dating.(Screenshot/ Chihiro)

Speculation about their relationship first surfaced in March, when the 23-year-old Hit Me Hard and Soft singer was seen out in New York City with the 30-year-old actor and musician.

Who is Nat Wolff?

Nat Wolff is an American actor and musician born on December 17, 1994, in Los Angeles. He rose to fame as a teen on the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band, a mockumentary-style show created by his mother, Polly Draper. He starred alongside his younger brother, Alex Wolff.

Wolff went on to act in several movies, including The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns, and Death Note, among others.

In addition to acting, he has pursued music with his brother, releasing albums like Black Sheep, Public Places, and Table for Two.

Wolff appeared alongside Billie Eilish in the 2024 music video for her song ‘Chihiro,’ which she directed herself.

He also opened for Eilish during the North American leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour in 2024.

Billie Eilish's Relationship History

Eilish, who publicly came out as bisexual, has previously been linked to rapper Brandon "Q" Adams and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Her most public relationship was with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, whom she dated from 2022 to 2023.

In her 2022 Vanity Fair interview, Eilish openly gushed about Rutherford

“Yeah, I do [have a boyfriend now],” she said. “And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it. I managed to get my way to a point in my life … where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest fucking fucker alive, but pulled his ass. Are you kidding me? Can we just—round of applause for me. Thank you! Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I pulled his ass—all me! I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down.”

The couple split up in May 2023.