Adam Scott explains why he was ‘terrified’ to lead Severance before it became a breakout hit

Adam Scott popped up in prestige films like The Aviator, stole scenes in Step Brothers, and won over sitcom fans with Party Down and Parks and Recreation. But when Apple TV+ launched Severance in 2022, his face was front and center for the first time. That was a shock, even for him. Adam Scott opens up about his breakout role in Severance.(Instagram/appletv)

In an interview with CBS News, he said, “It was terrifying, like, truly.” “As an actor, it is something you wait your entire career for. But when it happened, I was immediately terrified… I guess I was afraid that it was just gonna end up being embarrassing, and people were gonna make fun of us, and make fun of me," Scott said.

Instead, Severance turned into a cultural hit and an awards powerhouse. Its second season just scored 27 Emmy nominations, more than any other show, including one for Scott himself.

Adam Scott on playing two lives at once

In the show, Scott plays Mark, an employee whose work and home lives are split by a brain implant. On the job, he remembers nothing about his outside life; off the clock, he has no memory of the office. That duality demanded precision.

Ben Stiller, who directed much of the series, said Scott’s ability to subtly switch personas in the same shot was essential. “The key to the effect working really is Adam’s change of expression,” Stiller explained to CBS News.

Early on, the studio had other names in mind, but Stiller pushed for Scott. “I said, ‘Look, Adam, to me, I think he’s the guy,’” he recalled.

A long road to 'overnight' success for Scott

Scott’s path started in Santa Cruz, California. As a kid, he spent hours mimicking Letterman guests, staging fake interviews on his bed. “I remember I had a project that I would pretend I was promoting, where Harrison Ford and I were playing father-and-son cops,” he said.

He studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, briefly considered changing his last name to Quardero, and then spent decades grinding through guest spots and supporting roles. Parks and Recreation gave him visibility, but it also boxed him in as a comedy guy. Serious roles didn’t come easily to him.

“I knew that I was just gonna stick around until something happened. I didn’t have any other options,” he said.

That patience paid off. Today, Severance has made him a leading man, with season three already underway. But Scott doesn’t treat it like a victory lap. “You’re entitled to nothing in show business, and I knew that,” he said. “But I also knew there was something I could bring that nobody else could. And I knew I’d have to give all of myself to it in order to pull it off," Scott added.

FAQs

What role does Adam Scott play in Severance?

He plays Mark, a man whose work and personal lives are split by a brain implant.

Has Adam Scott been nominated for an Emmy?

Yes, he earned a lead actor nomination for Severance season two.

What other shows is Adam Scott known for?

He starred in Parks and Recreation, Party Down, and appeared in films like Step Brothers.

Who pushed for Adam Scott to lead Severance?

Ben Stiller, the show’s director and executive producer, insisted he was the right choice.