Severance cast reunites at Televerse festival as fans await season 3 update

The cast of Apple TV+ hit series Severance reunited at the Televerse Festival’s inaugural edition in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 16. The event took place at JW Marriott LA Live, where stars like Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette were seen posing on the red carpet, Just Jared reported. While fans celebrate the cast reunion of Severance, they are still anxious for season three news.(AFP)

One moment, which captured attention, was the appearance of director Ben Stiller and series creator Dan Erickson on the red carpet, which made it a full circle for the fans and hinted at something exciting.

Severance Season 3 update leaves fans waiting

While fans were thrilled to see the cast together, many are still eager for news about season three. In July, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss told Variety that production on the new season had not yet started. This comes as a disappointment to viewers who already waited three years between seasons one and two.

“No one wants it to be another three-year gap… I don’t believe that we have a production start date yet, but we’re moving in that direction. I’m as excited as everyone else to see where the series goes. I may have a few ideas about where it’s heading, but I like to be surprised as much as anyone,” Cherniss told Variety.

Adam Scott on filming Severance episodes

Actor Adam Scott, who plays Mark Scout in the series, recently opened up about how much time it takes to shoot an entire season. Speaking on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, Scott revealed that season two alone took nearly 186 days of filming. He added that some episodes stretched over six weeks to complete, since the production team films three episodes at a time, mixing the order to get everything done.

Despite the long wait, Severance continues to remain a favorite of viewers and critics alike, landing 27 nominations at the Emmys this year. Meanwhile, fans remain hopeful that season three will deliver answers to the cliffhangers left in season two.

The reunion of the cast and creators at the Televerse Festival gave fans some reassurance that the series remains a top priority for Apple TV+. For now, though, viewers will need to remain patient as the team prepares to bring the next chapter of Severance to life.

FAQs

1. What is Severance about?

It is a show about office workers who split their work and personal memories.

2. Is Severance on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

No, it’s only on Apple TV+.

3. What is the plot twist in Severance?

The workers find out their real lives are linked to the company’s secrets.

4. What is Severance?

It’s a popular sci-fi series on Apple TV+ created by Dan Erickson.