Patrick Schwarzenegger's Emmys snub for The White Lotus sparks outrage, fans call it ‘diabolical’

Patrick Schwarzenegger's fans are disappointed as the actor has been left out of this year's Emmy nominations. Shows like Severance, The Penguin, The White Lotus, and The Studio dominated the Emmys 2025 nominations list. However, not everyone made the cut. Actors such as Jean Smart, Adam Scott, and Colin Farrell earned recognition, while many remarkable performances were noticeably absent from the list. But it was Patrick Schwarzenegger's snub from the Emmys that came as a shock to his fans. Now, followers of The White Lotus aren't pleased and have voiced their disappointment over Patrick's omission. Patrick Schwarzenegger gained attention for his performance in The White Lotus Season 3.(REUTERS)

Also read: 23 nominations! ‘The Studio’ sets Emmy record for a freshman comedy series

Fans react to Patrick Schwarzenegger's Emmy snub

Reacting to Schwarzenegger's Emmy snub, one user wrote on X (formerly called Twitter), “Patrick Schwarzenegger not being nominated is diabolical when he gave the best male performance of this season." Another added, “Nominating The White Lotus for a bazillion awards but leaving out Patrick Schwarzenegger is… a choice. Big thumbs down!!”

“Patrick Schwarzenegger not getting in forWhite Lotus has to be the worst snub of the morning. Holy s**t, that’s an awful shut out!," said a X user.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's role in The White Lotus

Patrick Schwarzenegger essays the role of Saxon Ratliff, the arrogant eldest son of a wealthy family vacationing in Thailand. Created and directed by Mike White, the popular HBO series explores power, privilege, and chaotic family dynamics.

Also read: Love Island: Beyond the Villa schedule - When and where to watch new episodes?

The White Lotus earned 23 Emmy nominations

Even though Patrick Schwarzenegger didn’t land an Emmy nomination for The White Lotus Season 3, the show itself made a strong mark with 23 nods overall. It’s in the race for Outstanding Drama Series and has also picked up several acting nominations. Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon and Parker Posey were recognized for Supporting Actress, while Jason Isaacs, Sam Rockwell, and Walton Goggins scored spots in the Supporting Actor category.

FAQs:

1. Why are fans upset about Patrick Schwarzenegger's Emmy snub?

Fans believe his performance as Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus was one of the season’s most iconic roles.

2. Did The White Lotus receive other nominations?

Yes, Season 3 earned 23 nominations.

3. Who does Patrick Schwarzenegger play in The White Lotus?

He plays Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus.