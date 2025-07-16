23 nominations! ‘The Studio’ sets Emmy record for a freshman comedy series

If The Studio were an actual studio, it would be the most decorated comedy production in Hollywood this Emmy season. The Apple TV+ satire pulled in a staggering 23 nominations, the highest for any comedy series this year, and a new record for a freshman comedy. According to Gold Derby, the previous record was 20 nominations, set by Ted Lasso back in 2021. The Studio now tops that, breaking new ground for a debut series in the category. The Studio has pulled in a staggering 23 nominations at the Emmy Awards this year(IMDb/The Studio)

Best Comedy Series: Nominated

As expected, the series landed a nod for Best Comedy Series. Gold Derby had long positioned it as a frontrunner in the category. It’s set to compete with Abbott Elementary.

Best Comedy Actor: Seth Rogen earns his first lead nod

Seth Rogen secured his first Lead Actor in a Comedy nomination. Previously recognized in supporting and producing categories, including for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy and Prime Video’s The Boys, this nomination brings his Emmy total to eight. Rogen also picked up nominations for writing and directing for The Studio, sharing the spotlight with co-creator Evan Goldberg.

Best Comedy Supporting Actor: First-timer Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz landed his first Emmy nomination for playing the slick and overeager Sal Saperstein, the studio executive whose sycophantic energy became a comic highlight.

Best Comedy Supporting Actress: O’Hara and Hahn

Catherine O’Hara continues her Emmy streak with a 10th career nomination, this time for The Studio. Already a two-time winner for Schitt’s Creek, she’s also up this year for a guest role on The Last of Us. Joining her is co-star Kathryn Hahn, nominated for playing the brand-obsessed head of marketing.

Guest Actor: Star-studded category sweep

In the Best Guest Actor category, The Studio nearly dominated the list. Nominees include Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Martin Scorsese.

Guest Actress: Zoë Kravitz makes the cut

Zoë Kravitz earned a Guest Actress nomination for her role as a spiraling character caught in the chaos of The Studio’s fictional world. She’s among ten cast members now nominated – a clean sweep across all eligible acting categories (aside from Lead Actress, which had no submission).

Writing and Directing: One entry, two nominations

For writing and directing, The Studio went strategic. As Gold Derby noted, only one episode was submitted in each category. The writing nod went to Rogen, Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez for “The Promotion.” The directing nod recognized Goldberg and Rogen’s work on “The Oner.”

Crafts: A full sweep below the line

The show didn’t just impress in acting and writing. Emmy voters backed The Studio’s stylized retro aesthetic with a full sweep of below-the-line nominations. Categories included production design, cinematography, casting, costume design, hairstyling, original music, music supervision, sound editing and sound mixing.

FAQs

Will there be a Season 2 of The Studio?

Yes. Apple TV+ officially renewed The Studio for Season 2 in May 2025.

What streaming service is showing The Studio?

The Studio streams exclusively on Apple TV+, having launched there in March 2025.

Is The Studio a good show?

Critics have praised it highly, and reviews call it a smart, sharp satire of Hollywood.

How many episodes is The Studio?

Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, each running roughly 24 to 44 minutes.