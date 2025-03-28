Seth Rogen opens up about directing Martin Scorsese in The Studio: ‘Worst nightmare in the entire world’

Seth Rogen has always been a breath of fresh air in the world of comedy. With a repertoire of films that showcase his comedic genius, Rogen's latest project, The Studio, has garnered an impressive response from both critics and audiences alike. However, there’s one story from the production that truly stands out, revealing just how seriously Rogen takes his craft — and it involves none other than cinematic legend Martin Scorsese. Seth Rogen opens up about directing Martin Scorsese

The Studio is a captivating drama about a legacy Hollywood movie studio struggling to survive in an increasingly challenging environment where the delicate balance between art and business is harder than ever to maintain. Among its stellar cast, the show features a cameo by none other than Martin Scorsese, an actor whose filmography includes iconic works such as Hugo (2011) and Shutter Island (2010).

Rogen recently opened up about his experience directing the legendary filmmaker on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and the story he shared highlights just how daunting the task was for him. When Colbert asked about his experience working with Scorsese, Rogen didn’t hold back. “It was great. We wrote a part that was very specific for Martin,” Rogen said, explaining that the role was written in a way that only Scorsese could pull it off. “It was Martin Scorsese, so he could only play Martin Scorsese.”

The excitement of having Scorsese onboard was palpable, and Rogen recounted how thrilled he was when the iconic director agreed to join the project. “We sent it to his agent, and we were so excited when we heard that he liked it, and he wanted to do it. And then I was confronted with the very real reality that I had to now direct Martin Scorsese in something. As a director, it’s your worst nightmare in the entire world. Having to direct one of the greatest living filmmakers in something.”

Having to direct one of the greatest living filmmakers was a daunting prospect, and Rogen was honest about his nerves. “I was incredibly scared,” he confessed. “My mom called me on the day of filming and said, ‘You must be terrified. This is the scariest thing you could possibly have to do.’”

So how did Rogen manage to push through the nerves? Colbert asked him how he had prepared for such a monumental challenge.

“It was terrible,” Rogen replied with a chuckle. “I over-prepared, actually, because the show, we shoot in a very specific way where we use one camera, and it's all long continuous takes. There's no cutting. It's long continuous shots, and you don’t usually shoot comedy like that. And so I was very nervous Martin Scorsese would not like it.”

Rogen also revealed that he devised a backup plan in case Scorsese had concerns about the one-camera setup. “I hired a whole second camera crew just in case Scorsese complained about there not being two cameras on set,” he explained. “I stashed them in a hotel room somewhere. On the off chance Scorsese was like, ‘Where’s the second camera?’ I wanted to be like, ‘They're right here. I got them right here.’”

Despite his fears, Rogen managed to navigate the experience with finesse. The Studio, which Rogen co-created with Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, showcases his talent not only as an actor but also as a director and producer. You can watch the show on AppleTV+