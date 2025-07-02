Apple TV+ unveils Invasion Season 3 trailer, confirms release date. Watch

Apple TV+ has finally released the teaser trailer for Invasion Season 3. The sci-fi series will return on Friday, August 22. Created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, the show tracks an alien invasion from the perspectives of people across the globe. The upcoming season is set to shake things up. Apple TV+ has released the trailer for Invasion Season 3(Apple TV+)

What to expect from Invasion Season 3?

In Season 3, the main characters from around the world join forces for a high-stakes mission. As per the official synopsis, “those perspectives collide for the first time, as the series’ main characters are brought together to work as a team on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership.”

The aliens have now evolved into “ultimate apex aliens” with deadly tendrils spreading fast across the planet. The group of heroes must now act quickly and smartly to save humanity.

Farahani returns as Aneesha, still focused on protecting her kids. Anderson is back as Trevante, a soldier battling trauma while hunting for answers. Kutsuna also returns as Mitsuki, who ended Season 2 deep inside the alien hive mind. India Brown (Jamila), Shane Zaza (Nikhil) and Enver Gjokaj (Clark) are also back. Erika Alexander joins the cast in a mystery role.

What happened in Invasion Season 2?

The second season pushed the story forward, showing the alien consciousness grow stronger. Humanity began building new research outposts like one in the Amazon. Character arcs deepened: Aneesha found a powerful alien artefact, Trevante continued to battle his demons, and Mitsuki risked everything to connect with the alien mind.

The teaser trailer gives a glimpse of the new evolved alien threat. It hints that Season 3 will focus more on action and group dynamics.

Take a look:

Release schedule and episode count

Invasion Season 3 will feature 10 episodes. After the premiere on August 22, a new episode will drop every Friday until the finale on October 24.

FAQs:

1. When is Invasion Season 3 releasing on Apple TV+?

Season 3 premieres Friday, August 22, with new episodes dropping weekly.

2. How many episodes are in Invasion Season 3?

There are 10 episodes in total this season.

3. What is the story of Invasion Season 3 about?

The new season focuses on characters from around the world teaming up to infiltrate the alien mothership and fight the evolved alien threat.

4. Who are the main cast members in Season 3 of Invasion?

Returning cast includes Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj. Erika Alexander joins in a new role.