Hannah Waddingham gives major Ted Lasso Season 4 update: ‘We are going to…’

It has been more than two years since Ted Lasso Season 3 came out. Fans of the sports comedy-drama series have been eagerly waiting for its fourth installment. Hannah Waddingham, who played Rebecca Welton in the project, has now given a major update regarding the next season and said that they are “going to be filming” soon. British actress Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton in the series.(AFP)

Asked whether they are back filming Ted Lasso Season 4, Waddingham told Entertainment Tonight, “We are going to be filming. And there's going to be people in it. And... footballs.”

On her role, she added, “She's (Rebecca is) back. She's been exhumed. From the ground!” Speaking to Variety at the red carpet premiere for The Smurfs, Waddingham clarified that she did not know yet when filming for the next season of Ted Lasso would begin.

She further stated that Rebecca is “my girl” and is “in my bloodstream.”

Brett Goldstein talks about Ted Lasso Season 4

Hannah Waddingham's comments about the future of the series come after her co-star Brett Goldstein gave an update last month on how things were looking for the highly anticipated next season of the show.

On Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, he shared that the news about Season 4 of the series was “such a relief” to him. Without revealing many details, Goldstein said he was “excited” to be back in Ted Lasso.

“Obviously, I can’t tell you a single thing about it, of course, but we’re working on it, and it’s good... It’s exciting to have everyone back together,” Men’s Journal quoted him as saying.

Ted Lasso, featuring Jason Sudeikis in the title role, narrates the journey of an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team, while the owner of the team hopes Ted's inexperience will ultimately lead to its failure.

Apart from Sudeikis, Waddingham and Goldstein, the series also features Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Juno Temple, Sarah Niles, Anthony Head and Toheeb Jimoh, among others.

FAQs:

1. Is Season 4 of Ted Lasso coming out?

Yes. In March 2025, it was announced that the Emmy Award-winning series had been renewed for Season 4, with Jason Sudeikis set to return.

2. Why is Jamie Tartt not in Season 4?

Phil Dunster is not returning as Jamie Tartt due to scheduling conflicts.

3. Will Ted Lasso's son Henry be recast for Season 4?

As of now, no official announcement has been made regarding this.

4. Is Roy Kent in Season 4?

Brett Goldstein is returning as Roy Kent.