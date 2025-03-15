Get ready for a major plot twist in Ted Lasso Season 4: Check out the details

Ted Lasso, the beloved comedy-drama series on Apple TV+, will return for a much-anticipated fourth season—complete with a major plot twist that will leave fans buzzing. Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the Emmy-winning titular character, revealed the shocking development while speaking on the New Heights podcast with hosts Jason and Travis Kelce, as reported by The Independent. Ted Lasso, the popular comedy-drama series on Apple TV+, will return for a highly anticipated fourth season, which will have a significant storyline twist that will leave viewers speechless.(AFP)

Originally concluded in 2023 after three successful seasons, Ted Lasso seemed like it had wrapped up its story arc. However, Sudeikis confirmed that the show is not over yet. “That’s the official word,” he said, ensuring fans that he would indeed reprise his role.

In a major twist, Sudeikis also shared that Ted will be stepping into a new challenge in season four—coaching a women's soccer team. "So there, that's it," he teased, leaving fans to eagerly speculate about the new direction of the series, as reported by The Mirror.

Apple TV+ has since confirmed that Ted Lasso is coming back, and a fourth season is currently in development. The streaming giant released a statement, praising the series as a "juggernaut" that has inspired a passionate fanbase worldwide. "Ted Lasso has delivered endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."

Sudeikis, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, added more insight into the new season’s thematic direction. “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” he explained in a press release.

This announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, especially after hints from other cast members and industry reports. Last year, Deadline reported that key stars like Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift had been secured for new contracts, fueling speculation about a possible continuation. In January, Nate the Great actor Nick Mohammed sparked further theories when he posted a cryptic video on social media. The actor, who plays the once-ambitious assistant coach Nate Shelley, revealed he had rearranged his tour schedule, which fans quickly connected to filming for the new season.

The show’s fourth season will bring back some of the original cast, but it remains unclear which characters will accompany Sudeikis as he returns to his role as the optimistic and sometimes naïve coach of AFC Richmond. Will Ted’s new role coaching a women’s team bring fresh challenges for the beloved character and his team? Only time will tell.

Since its debut in 2020, Ted Lasso has won numerous accolades, including 61 Emmy nominations and 13 wins. Sudeikis, in particular, received the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for two consecutive years, further cementing the show's critical and commercial success.

Season four of Ted Lasso has yet to announce an official release date, but with the storyline’s major shift and the show's star-studded ensemble, it is poised to make waves when it finally hits the screen. Fans can rest assured that the series' trademark heart, humor, and unpredictability are sure to continue in this new chapter.